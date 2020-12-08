After dipping his toe into an early retirement, Chris McCall decided that he wasn’t quite ready to stop working and when he saw an opportunity to run the police department in Kerrville, Texas he jumped at it.
On Tuesday, after a week's delay due to concerns about the coronavirus, McCall was formally sworn in as the Kerrville Police Department’s new chief.
“I’m going to work hard to have a positive impact on the general safety of this community,” McCall said during his remarks during the swearing-in ceremony at the Cailloux Theater before the Kerrville City Council meeting. “I look forward to facilitating the partnerships I mentioned earlier that will be a win-win for all involved.”
McCall was chosen from a field of more than 50 candidates, which was whittled down to a field of three finalists who were brought to Kerrville in September for a round of final interviews. It was City Manager Mark McDaniel who made the ultimate decision to lure McCall out of retirement after he had served for 24 years as a police officer and ultimately police chief in Hobbs, New Mexico.
“We look forward to a fresh start and ideas that Chief McCall will bring along with him,” McDaniel said.
McCall replaces David Knight, who retired after a 25 year career in August. McCall also steps into a time of challenge for the department, which is in the midst of an investigation by the Texas Rangers into how a narcotics sergeant handled search warrants in a 2019 drug bust. The department has also faced complaints by former officers who claimed they were retaliated against after complaining about the warrants around the 2019 drug bust.
In New Mexico, McCall ran a far larger department — one equivalent in size to that of Kerr County in terms of population and staffing. In Kerrville, he takes on a smaller department but one that still faces the challenges of dealing with narcotics, drunk driving and domestic violence issues.
“I want you to know that I don’t take for granted the opportunity you’ve extended to me,” McCall said. “This is such a wonderful community and I want you to know that I will work hard to accomplish the goals and the mission of both the city, as well as the police department.”
