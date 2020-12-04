Here is the schedule for tonight's basketball games across the Hill Country.
BASKETBALL
BOYS
Tivy at Killeen, 6:30 p.m.
Lytle at Ingram, 6:15 p.m.
Harper at Bandera, 7:30 p.m.
SA Randolph at Comfort, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Harper at Rocksprings, 6:15 p.m.
Junction at Ingram, 6:30 p.m.
Comfort at Hondo, 6:30 p.m.
Veterans Memorial at Tivy, 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.