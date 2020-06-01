Researchers in Sweden turned human skins cells into nerve cells to repair stroke damage in rat brains, according to Lund University.
“Six months after the transplantation, we could see how the new cells had repaired the damage that a stroke had caused in the rats’ brains,” said professor Zaal Kokaia in press release from the university.
Before the study, it was not known whether the transplanted cells can form connections correctly in the rat brain in a way that restores normal movement and feeling.
“We have used tracking techniques, electron microscopy and other methods, such as light to switch off activity in the transplanted cells, as a way to show that they really have connected correctly in the damaged nerve circuits," said Kokaia in the release. "We have been able to see that the fibres from the transplanted cells have grown to the other side of the brain, the side where we did not transplant any cells, and created connections. No previous study has shown this."
