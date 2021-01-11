Several Tivy Antler student athletes were selected as District 15-5A Division II All-District team members for their achievements on the field this past football season.
Selected First Team Offense, Tivy running back Fisher Middleton was named in addition to Sean McKinney of Lockhart and George Flesher of Alamo Heights.
Tivy Offensive Lineman Daniel Sether made First Team Offensive Lineman in addition to Hunter Blakey and Bo Dewees of Alamo Heights, Ryan Lira of Boerne Champion and Eugenio Cortez of Floresville.
Jack Frazier was selected First Team Utility Offensive Player along with Lockhart’s Noah Garcia.
Tivy’s talented defensive crew made a huge showing on First Team Defense.
Micah Harrison and Hayden Barnett were selected as First Team Defensive Linemen.
First Team Defensive End Hayden Poe was selected in addition to Luke Heck of Boerne Champion, Kole Hamiltion of Floresville and Jared Marty of Medina Valley.
Conner Scherer was selected for First Team Inside Linebacker and Peyton Rice made First Team Outside Linebacker.
Tivy’s Jack Patterson was selected to the First Team Cornerbacks Team.
The Special Teams play of Colton Smith was good enough to be selected as First Team Special Teams Player.
Jackson Johnston’s future looks bright for the Tivy Antlers as he was named to Second Team Wide Receiver as a sophomore.
Aaron Ortega was selected as a First Team Offensive Lineman.
Colby Oehler made Second Team Outside Linebacker.
At Safety, Dalton Counts and Luke Johnston were selected to Second Team Safety.
Several players were also selected as Honorable Mention players including Ethan Peschel at Center.
A trio of defensive backs were selected Honorable Mention including Tyler Smith, Ronald Hannemann and Coleson Abel.
