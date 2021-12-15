Thursday weather
WPC

Unseasonably warm and humid weather is expected across the Hill Country through Friday. 

A strong low pressure system continues to bring a strong southerly flow across Texas. Colder air filters across the region toward daybreak Saturday.

PLENTY OF HUMIDITY THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy skies and high humidity are expected to continue throughout the day Thursday. Cloud bases under 1,000 feet could result in fog for some of the higher elevations across the county. 

High temperatures climb to near 75 degrees. A few rays of sunshine may peek out during the afternoon hours. South winds will not be as strong. 

Wind speeds average 10-15 miles per hour.

CLOUDY AND HUMID OVERNIGHT

Cloudy skies continue with humid weather in the forecast for Thursday night. Areas of fog and drizzle are possible toward daybreak Friday.

Lows end up in the lower to middle 60s. South winds increase to 10-20 mph by daybreak Friday.

REPEAT PERFORMANCE FRIDAY

Friday looks like a carbon copy of Thursday: Low clouds, fog and drizzle are expected Friday morning across the area landscape. Skies may attempt to clear out a bit in the afternoon.

Highs warm to near 75 degrees. South winds average 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

There is a low chance of a shower or thunderstorm between 5 p.m. and midnight.

COLDER WITH SHOWERS LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

A decent cold front tracks across the area late Friday night. Models are timing this out roughly between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday morning. 

A line of showers and thunderstorms may accompany this frontal boundary. Low temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s close to sunrise Saturday morning. Winds become north behind the cold front.

COLDER SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Saturday temperatures will be the warmest early in the day. Highs in the 60s are expected before daybreak. Temperatures should fall during the morning hours and remain chilly during the day.

Most areas should be in the 40s by sunset Saturday with gusty north winds over 30 mph possible Saturday behind the cold front. Chilly showers could linger during the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.