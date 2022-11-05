With the impending legislative session, Republicans are debating whether to support a next speaker of the House who potentially gives Democrats the power to kill legislation.
It’s been the tradition for Democrats and Republicans to grant the opposing party some committee chairmanships, and both candidates currently on the ballot appear to be willing to continue the practice.
“If we limit committee chairmanships to members of the majority party, it means that citizens from the minority party are not being represented,” said Democratic House candidate Joe Herrera in an Oct. 25 email to The Kerrville Daily Times. “The goals of elected officials should be to work with other members regardless of party for the greater good of all Texans. If we are moving to a winner-take-all mindset at the Texas State House, true democracy is under attack.”
Herrera’s opponent, incumbent Andrew Murr, wasn’t available for comment before press deadline, but he was the keynote speaker at an Oct. 21 Republican Women of Kerr County luncheon at which he expressed the view that the most important thing is to choose someone who’s qualified to chair a committee. Appointing representatives who are subject-matter experts to spearhead legislation covered by the relevant committee is more important to the process than party affiliation, Murr told people at the event, according to Crystal Smith, RWKC vice president, and Precinct 4 Kerr County Commissioner Don Harris, who were present.
Opposed to the tradition
Murr’s opponent in the Republican Primary, Wes Virdell, lamented that a Democrat chaired the Public Education committee last session.
“We keep giving the Dems the ability to kill our good legislation when we do that,” Virdell said. "The Speaker does that on purpose though."
Virdell said the practice of letting Democrats chair some committees allows GOP lawmakers the ability to blame the other party when legislation that has popular support — but not establishment support — fails to come up for a vote.
The issue was among the top eight Republican Party priorities that were chosen by over 5,000 voting delegates at the Texas State Republican Convention in June. Delegates were presented with a list of 15 topics selected by the Legislative Priorities Committee after a comprehensive review of resolutions passed at the precinct and senate district levels of the convention process. Delegates were allowed to vote on eight topics, which became the official Legislative Priorities of the Republican Party of Texas. In the March primary election, more than 81% of Republican voters statewide and 89.58% of Kerr County GOP voters supported ending the practice of letting Democrats chair House committees.
“To ensure all legislative Republican priorities are given a fair opportunity to become law, the Republican-controlled Texas legislature shall adopt a rule that would end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats,” reads the Texas Republican Party’s legislative priority No. 5.
The last speaker of the House was District 21 Representative Dade Phelan, of Beaumont. Phalen endorsed Murr’s candidacy on Jan. 31. As of Friday morning, Phelan had not announced whether he’d run for the speaker position. Rep. Tony Tinderhold, of Arlington, announced Friday he was running for speaker, and he opposes appointing Democrats to lead House committees, according to The Texas Tribune and The Dallas Morning News.
Commissioner Harris indicated he’s not a fan of Phelan.
“I am against awarding Democrats chairmanships when the Republicans are in control,” Harris said in an Oct. 24 email. “I seriously doubt that the Democrats would do so if the roles were reversed. To use a quote from Obama, ‘Elections have consequences!’ Because of Speaker Dade Phelan awarding chairmanships in the past to Democrats, I would not support him being chosen as speaker again.”
Harley Belew, Precinct 1 Kerr County commissioner, also opposes the practice.
“The Texas Legislature is not the Garden Club,” Belew said. “Voters send you to Austin to carry their agenda, not to hand over control to the team they voted against. When you win, act accordingly. Phelan is either beholden to Democrats, too nice for the job or just doesn't understand the consequences of winning.”
Rich Paces, Precinct 4 Kerr County commissioner-elect, said the problem with putting a Democrat in a committee chair position is that they control the agenda and nothing that Republicans want will ever come out of that committee and make it to the floor for a vote.
“If Dade Phelan still supports this practice, then we should look for another Republican representative to be our next speaker,” Paces wrote in an Oct. 24 email to The Times.
Last year, Phelan appointed 21 Republicans and 13 Democrats to chair committees, according to The Texas Tribune.
What committee chairs have done
Phelan recently championed the practice in statements to Republican conventiongoers in June.
“In my lifetime, Democrats, when they were in control, they gave Republicans chairs,” Phelan said. “And ever since I’ve been around, Republicans have given (Democrats chairmanships) proportionate to the makeup in the House.”
Phelan cited James Earl "Pete" Laney, who served as House speaker until 2003, as a Democrat who let Republicans have some chairmanships.
During his remarks in June, Phelan challenged the audience to give him “one Republican priority that died because of a Democrat chair.”
In the available recording of the talk, there seem to be inaudible replies from the audience before Phelan continues, saying the public education committee might be the only committee that one could say should have been chaired by a Republican. But Phelan defended his appointment of Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., a Democrat, to chair the committee, hailing Dutton for promoting charter schools, accountability and transparency. Phelan said “the progressive wing of the Democratic Party” opposed Dutton and went so far as to create “a fake candidate” on the internet in Harris County to run against Dutton to try to stimulate a runoff.
“We had a long discussion about transparency and accountability and charter schools, and he did more … than anybody in the last few years,” Phelan said.
Dutton also assisted with two bills that opposed critical race theory and a bill that “banned boys from competing against girls in high school athletics,” Phelan said.
This wasn’t enough, according to JoAnn Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America - We the People PAC. In a written statement to The Kerrville Daily Times, Fleming said Dutton killed bills “that would have held public schools accountable for academic results and killed education choice,” although some of the bills were “very bad” anyway and so this was “a mixed bag.”
“The best bill that would have protected all female sports (including collegiate) from biological males was killed by Dutton,” reads her statement. “The fake bill finally passed that puts the University Scholastic League in charge of enforcement and is only through high school, which ignores the entire scholarship issue for collegiate sports. Females are having their scholarships stolen by these deviants.”
Democratic Rep. Senfronia Thompson, as chair of House Public Health Committee, killed many pro-life bills and bills that “would rein in Planned Parenthood,” according to Fleming.
Democratic Rep. Poncho Nevarez, as chair of the House Border Security and Public Safety Committee, stalled various gun rights bills, killed constitutional carry and killed any bills dealing with border security, according to Fleming.
“Democrat chairs for Higher Education and Transportation Committees, Chris Turner and Terry Canales of Edinburg, killed any conservative reforms for greater accountability and transparency in both these areas,” Fleming wrote. “In transportation, Canales did the bidding of the toll companies and worked to accomplish Agenda 2030 transportation goals.”
Defending the tradition of granting the opposing party some House committee seats, Herrera said having a two-party system means elected officials should always seek input from other parties.
“I strongly believe that we should be awarding committee chairmanships based on experience and in a bipartisan way,” Herrera wrote. “When people say that the party that controls the House or Senate, it bothers me a bit, because our elected officials are elected to represent everyone in their district. The people of Texas deserve officials who welcome debate and an opposition that challenges them to work towards compromise.”
Herrera said if the Republican Party’s legislative priority succeeds, it means the GOP wants to “control the citizens of Texas” and has “no interest in truly representing every person in Texas.”
“This us vs. them mentality is very disappointing,” Herrera wrote. “I am committed to running to represent each and every citizen in Texas House District 53. I cannot let the folks in this district down, especially if our Republican opponents are focused on control, of chairmanships, of women's bodies and focused on control vs. working for the citizens of Texas.”
