County commissioners will consider closing the Hill Country Youth Event center for most events.
The matter was placed on their Monday agenda after the local spike in coronavirus cases, and after concerns were raised about some large upcoming gatherings at the facility. Such events this month include a gun show and a quinceañera, the latter of which is expected to draw as many as 500 people to the events center.
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer took to Facebook on Tuesday to explain the county couldn’t ban such indoor events due to an order by the governor. The order allows judges and mayors to only prohibit outdoor gatherings. But Hierholzer noted the county could shut down the facility.
Closing the event center would constitute another economic blow to the area, as the facility draws visitors who spend money at local businesses. But officials are worried that adequate infection-prevention measures — masks and social distancing — won’t be possible at events such as the quinceañera, where people will be eating and drinking.
“If there’s food or drink out there, they don’t have to have masks on,” Hierholzer told The Times on Wednesday. “So, I don’t know what they can do.”
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, during a livestreamed community update sponsored by the city of Kerrville, said the county should try to "reduce the size of groups that are gathering," but he didn't take a stance on whether the event center should be closed.
Kelly said although the county is proud to make the events center available to the public, there were concerns about how many people could be congregating there — as many as 500 under current state restrictions.
“I’m considering what we can do about it,” Kelly said.
The commissioners’ meeting starts at 9 a.m. Monday and will be livestreamed on the county's YouTube page. Members of the public are allowed to offer their opinions at these meetings in person, by phone or writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.