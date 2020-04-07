All employees of The Kerrville Daily Times who were exposed to a person who tested positive for coronavirus have tested negative for the illness.
Three employees were tested, one received their results within about 72 hours of being tested on March 24. The other two employees were tested in Fredericksburg at Hill Country Memorial Hospital on March 24, and they both received negative results on Monday.
A visitor to the newspaper from the Houston area tested positive on March 23. Other employees were exposed but didn't show symptoms and self-isolated during the last two weeks. The Texas Department of State Health Services was in regular contact with several people exposed, monitoring temperatures and signs for any symptoms.
The person who got their results back first was screened at Peterson Health's Urgent Care in Kerrville.
