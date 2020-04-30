Hot temperatures are expected across the Hill Country with temperatures well above average through early next week.
Morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies during the day. Highs warm into the upper 80's to near 90 degrees. Southerly winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Late night and early morning clouds develop overnight. Lows drop into the lower 60's. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Saturday looks mostly sunny and hot with daytime highs in the lower 90's. Southerly winds become gusty again at 10 to 20 mph.
Late night and early morning clouds redevelop with lows in the middle 60's Saturday night.
Sunshine returns Sunday with hot daytime highs in the middle 90's.
This pattern is repeated Monday.
Rain chances are very slim through early next week.
avg: 57/81
