A grand jury for the 216th Judicial District has accused several people of felony driving while intoxicated in Kerr County.
The majority of DWI charges in Texas are misdemeanors. However, anyone who already has at least two DWI convictions faces a felony charge if accused of another DWI. Having a child passenger — a child being defined in the statute as someone younger than 15 — while committing a DWI also is a felony.
Those newly under indictment include:
Comfort resident Ronald Edward Duckworth Jr., who has at least three DWI convictions. He’s alleged to have offended on April 26. He can’t be released from the county jail due to allegations he violated parole on a felony DWI sentence.
Kerrville resident Angela Dominique Ruiz, alleged to have offended on Feb. 2. She’s accused of DWI with a child passenger.
Ingram resident Donovan Croix Pettigrew, alleged to have offended on March 14. He has at least two prior DWI convictions.
Mathis resident Daniel Wayne Pate, alleged to have offended on April 26. He has at least two prior DWI convictions.
Fredericksburg resident Natasha Nicole Barrera, alleged to have offended on Feb. 22. She’s accused of DWI with a child passenger.
