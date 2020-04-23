Five Kerr County residents are among at least 20,196 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world. Two have recovered, three are active. Kerrville Peterson Regional Medical Center also treated a Bandera County man with COVID-19.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 200 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 543 people had died from the disease in Texas and 216,783 had been tested. An estimated 7,341 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 76,614 people have recovered from the disease, 842,621 have been infected and 46,784 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 4,482,434 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 121,739 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 2,630,005, deaths numbered 183,454, and 713,537 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 5,143
Dallas County - 2,602
Tarrant County - 1,333
Travis County - 1,233
Bexar County - 1,080
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 14
Bandera County - 4
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 17
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 5
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 140
Comal County - 45
Frio County - 1
Gov. Greg Abbott promises far-reaching announcement on reopening Texas businesses, including restaurants, hair salons
Gov. Greg Abbott could make an announcement as soon as Friday about reopening a wide range of Texas businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, including restaurants, hair salons and retail outlets.
During a series of radio interviews Wednesday, Abbott gave the most details yet about the highly anticipated announcement, which he has been previewing since he announced preliminary steps to reopen the economy last week. He initially advertised the next wave of steps as scheduled for Monday but made clear in some of the interviews that they could now come sooner.
Abbott stressed in the interviews that he is seeking approval from medical advisers on the business reopenings and that they will reopen under new standards to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He also suggested his announcement's implementation could vary by county, depending on how prevalent the virus is in each place.
"We're gonna be making an announcement opening so many different types of businesses, where you're gonna be able to go to a hair salon, you're gonna be able to go to any type of retail establishment you want to go to, different things like that, with a structure in place that will ensure that we slow the spread of the coronavirus," Abbott told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty, adding that businesses won't be "fully opened, but ... will be opened in strategic ways, in ways that are approved by doctors to make sure we contain the coronavirus."
In a second radio interview, Abbott said the announcement will come "either this Friday or next Monday," with the reopenings going into effect a week after the announcement. Business have said they need that weeklong period to "ramp up" again, according to the governor.
"This is gonna be happening in the first couple of days in May where you’re gonna be able to go back and go dining under safe standards, you’re gonna be able to get a haircut … but we’re gonna make sure there’ll be safe standards in place so that you will be able to do that without spreading the coronavirus," Abbott said.
Currently, Texans can patronize restaurants through takeout or delivery. Starting Friday, retailers will be able to deliver items to customers' cars or homes under the "retail-to-go" model that Abbott recently announced. Abbott's comments Wednesday seemed to suggest that Texans would soon be able to go inside those establishments, though they would still be required to follow unspecified standards to keep the virus at bay.
Abbott's comments came five days after he announced his initial measures to restart the economy, naming a task force, reopening state parks, relaxing restrictions on surgeries and allowing "retail-to-go."
Eight people die of COVID-19 in McKinney long-term care facility
Eight people living in the memory care unit of a long-term care facility in McKinney have died after testing positive for COVID-19, reports The Dallas Morning News.
The residents of the Oxford Grand died between April 5 and Tuesday night. Each had underlying health conditions and lived in an area of the facility for people with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, the Morning News reports.
As of Wednesday afternoon, five employees at the care facility tested positive for the virus, but there are no reported cases among assisted living residents, which are separate from memory care residents.
Jail population drops 15%
The Texas county jail population shrank by more than 10,000 people in March, according to data from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The nearly 15% drop comes as health officials across the state and country have urged law enforcement to keep fewer people in disease-prone lockups during the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 1, more than 68,000 people were in Texas county jails. On April 1, the number had dropped to about 58,000. Harris and Bexar county jails both decreased their populations by more than 1,000. Montgomery and Jefferson counties both reduced populations by more than a third.
Anti-vaccine advocates urge Abbott not to mandate coronavirus vaccine
Anti-vaccination advocates called on Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday to clarify his stance on a vaccine for the new coronavirus.
There currently is no vaccine for the virus.
Jackie Schlegel, executive director of Texans for Vaccine Choice, asked Abbott to assure that neither a negative COVID-19 test nor a mandatory vaccine will be “required for Texans to return to work and other activities,” including school and child care.
“It is important for you to understand that Texans overwhelmingly support the principles of informed consent, medical privacy, and vaccine choice,” Schlegel wrote in a letter to Abbott. “What steps will you take to ensure that these rights are protected where issues of COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccination are concerned?”
Austin announces nursing home case updates
Mark Escott, Austin's interim public health authority, announced stricter orders Wednesday for local nursing homes, saying at least eight facilities in Austin-Travis County have confirmed outbreaks of the new coronavirus.
The outbreaks involve at least 96 residents and 67 staff members, and have led to 15 deaths of residents and one death of a health care worker, Escott said at a press conference.
The updated orders will require nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to notify patients, families and staff any time there is a case at that facility, Escott said. Facilities that are experiencing outbreaks will also now be restricted from receiving any new or returning residents until Austin Public Health has cleared the facility.
To further support the facilities, which Escott said have “suffered for years from lack of staffing,” officials are also creating “strike teams” to bring in additional personnel like doctors, nurses, maintenance workers and kitchen staff.
“Infection control at nursing homes has been a challenge for us for years,” Escott said. “Part of that has to do with constant struggle for staffing.”
Citing medical privacy laws, Escott said officials would not be sharing information about cases and affected facilities publicly unless there was a situation in which officials would not be able to notify at-risk individuals in a timely manner.
Lubbock gets Walmart’s first coronavirus testing site in Texas
Walmart will open a coronavirus testing site in Lubbock on Friday, which will be the retailer's first in Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.
"We're looking at more sites," a spokeswoman told the newspaper.
Quest Diagnostics and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are helping the company to set up the locations, all of which will be outdoors, the Morning News reports.
Texas clinics resume abortion services as state acknowledges ban is no longer in place
A ban on nearly all abortions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic appears to be over, as clinics began offering the procedure again Wednesday and state lawyers ceded in a legal filing that there is no longer any "case or controversy."
The near-total ban has been the subject of weeks of litigation — starting in late March when Gov. Greg Abbott postponed all surgeries not “immediately medically necessary” to preserve medical resources for coronavirus patients. Attorney General Ken Paxton said the ban extended to abortions, and the politically conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely sided with state officials.
But a new order from Abbott that took effect Wednesday allows more procedures to resume in health care facilities that agree to reserve a certain number of beds for coronavirus patients and to refrain from seeking scarce protective equipment from public sources.
Abbott demurred when asked last week if abortions could proceed under his latest directive, saying it was a decision for the courts and “not part of this order.” But abortion providers said they meet the criteria he laid out — and the state did not dispute that in its filing Wednesday.
The clinics, lawyers for the state said, certified they met the requirements and have "received acknowledgement" from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Whole Woman’s Health facilities in Fort Worth, Austin and McAllen were all open Wednesday, and president Amy Hagstrom Miller said Abbott’s latest directive “allows providers to resume both medication and procedural abortions.” The organization has had to cancel appointments for more than 200 patients in the month of April.
Federal appeals court stops earlier order, says Texas doesn't have to give inmates hand sanitizer or face masks for now
A federal appeals court has halted a lower court’s order for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to provide hand sanitizer and face masks for inmates at a geriatric prison during the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison’s order while it reviews the case. The appellate judges said the prison agency was likely to win the appeal in part because it was already making efforts to contain the virus inside its lockups before legal intervention.
Older inmates at the Pack Unit sued the prison department in late March over its handling of the new coronavirus, arguing that its pandemic policies were inadequate and how they were being enacted at the unit was worse. This month, one inmate at the prison died hours after being taken to the hospital for difficulty breathing and was found to have the virus after his death.
Last week, Ellison handed down a lengthy list of orders for TDCJ to follow to provide better care for the vulnerable inmates at the Pack Unit as the coronavirus spreads in lockups. Nearly 600 Texas prisoners, of about 900 reported to have been tested, have tested positive for the virus, according to TDCJ reports. At least five prisoners and two correctional officers have died, likely from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
Along with hand sanitizer and face masks, Ellison ruled that the prison should provide inmates tissues or at least more toilet paper (they get one roll a week), enough cleaning supplies for frequent cleaning, and more gloves and masks for inmates who work as janitors.
“Defendants know they are working with an extremely high-risk population. Their lack of willingness to take extra measures, including measures as basic as providing hand sanitizer and extra toilet paper, to protect them reflects a deliberate indifference toward their vulnerability,” Ellison wrote.
He also ordered TDCJ to come up with a plan to test all inmates at the Pack Unit. TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel said Tuesday that the department has tested a large group of potentially exposed, but not symptomatic, inmates only once — and it was at the prison where the lawsuit is ongoing. Fifty-four people who lived in the same dorm as the Pack inmate who died were tested last week, and all tests came back negative, he said.
Harris County latest to mandate face masks as criticism mounts that the requirement is 'government overreach'
Harris County residents must cover their faces in public, county Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered Wednesday in a move that was met with swift criticism by GOP officials, who said the government mandate goes too far.
The measure comes as other local officials, such as those in Austin and Dallas, recently implemented similar measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends wearing cloth face coverings in areas like grocery stores where social distancing is difficult to achieve.
“We have to use every tool in the toolbox,” Hidalgo said at a press conference. “I know this takes some getting used to, but these are all small yet powerful actions.”
The rules, which the Houston Chronicle first reported, will take effect Monday and last 30 days, Hidalgo said. Residents 10 and older will have to cover their noses and mouths using an acceptable garment, such as a bandana or homemade mask, when outside the home.
“We are not asking people to wear a medical mask or an N95 mask,” Hidalgo said. “You can use an old T-shirt, perhaps. … The idea is just to cover your nose and mouth.”
Violations will be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called Hidalgo’s order “the ultimate government overreach.”
“These kind of confused government policies fuel public anger — and rightfully so,” Patrick tweeted.
The Houston Police Officers’ Union called the rules “draconian,” adding that it is seeking an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on whether the measure is legally sound.
Texas will not release information about coronavirus clusters at state-run homes for Texans with disabilities
After two residents at a state-run home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Richmond tested positive for the new coronavirus, Fort Bend County officials announced publicly March 30 that they were launching an “epidemiological investigation” into the facility, vowing to test anyone who came into contact with the patients.
Since then, it’s been radio silence. There have been no additional public updates and no new cases announced. Asked about how many staff members and residents at the home are infected, local officials won’t say.
“We’re all asking questions about how many people have it,” said a parent of a resident at the Richmond center, who asked to remain anonymous, fearing their child would be penalized. “Families are getting angry. We’re not asking for residents’ names or dorms, we just want to know how many people are sick.”
None of the 13 state supported living centers — which house about 3,000 vulnerable Texans and employ 13,000 staff members — provided case counts to The Texas Tribune. Eleven of the centers did not respond, and two directed inquiries to state officials. The local health department in Denton County stands out as the lone agency providing daily updates about the cluster of cases at the Denton home.
Residents' families, restricted from visiting in an effort to stop the spread, are pleading for information. Even they aren’t being told how severe the outbreaks are where their loved ones live.
Texas officials, citing medical privacy laws, are refusing to disclose comprehensive data on the number of cases among staff and residents at state supported living centers, where 43% of residents are medically fragile and more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Despite some deaths at Harlingen nursing homes, toll under national average
Like Debbie Dunn Reilly’s 86-year-old mother, many patients in two Harlingen nursing homes are apparently recovering from the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, three of the approximately 80 patients infected with the COVID-19 virus at Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare and Windsor Atrium died earlier this week, Cameron County health officials said.
“I think it’s an amazing thing that people are surviving and coming out of this,” Reilly, a Harlingen businesswoman, said Wednesday.
“She seems happy and she’s doing well and she’s being treated well,” she said of her mother.
So far at the two nursing homes, the number of deaths has been dramatically lower than the national rate of 30 to 35 percent at nursing homes with patients infected with the virus, County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said.
“It’s a population that’s so vulnerable,” she said. “That people over 80 are surviving — for us that’s the best news.”
On Wednesday, Mayor Chris Boswell was trying to determine the number of nursing home patients who are recovering.
“There have been some increases in the numbers of recoveries,” Josh Ramirez, the city’s health director, said. “That’s a great sign for us.”
Cameron County mulls reopenings; rules remain in place
It’s OK to go to the hospital, according to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., speaking at a Wednesday coronavirus press conference.
Although early in the county’s experience with the virus there were fears that hospitals could be overwhelmed, thankfully that has not come to pass, he said. Still, some county residents are under the impression that hospitals are hotbeds of COVID-19 and are avoiding them even if it means endangering their lives, Treviño said.
The judge said he’s heard from doctors that many of those showing up at the emergency room are worse off than usual because they have put off going to the hospital for fear of catching the virus. Treviño pointed out that the few coronavirus patients in hospitals are well isolated and hospitals have protocols in place for keeping other patients safe.
“We want everybody to know that if you’re not feeling right, you don’t have to worry about going to the hospital,” he said. “Please, don’t be afraid to call 911 if it’s an actual emergency.”
Treviño reported the latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county at 321, including 127 people who have cleared and recovered.
Attorney General: Houses of Worship protected by First Amendment can worship in person
A new guidance issued by the Texas Attorney General’s Office says that local and county orders cannot prohibit religious organizations from holding in-person worship services.
While churches were prohibited from holding services on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, Muslims will not be prohibited from gathering for one of their most important holidays, Ramadan, which begins on Friday.
Judges in Dallas and Harris counties prohibited houses of worship from congregating after Gov. Greg Abbott’s initial executive order mandated that they hold online services. Most churches have complied, but as Texas continues to post record low coronavirus numbers and record high unemployment, some Christian leaders have said enough is enough.
Houston-based CEO of a Texas medical company, Dr. Steven Hotze, along with four pastors and U.S. Rep. Tom DeLay, sued Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo for an order she issued mandating all non-essential businesses to close, including churches.
Executive Order GA-16 issues recommendations to prevent people from potential exposure to COVID-19, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement clarifying the mandate.
Paxton issued Tuesday an update on joint guidance regarding the effect of Executive Order GA-16 on religious services conducted by congregations and houses of worship.
The executive order recommends strategies for houses of worship to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 while serving their respective communities of faith, Paxton said in the statement.
“Government and faith communities throughout Texas must work together to care for our neighbors and slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “This updated guidance provides clear direction for houses of worship to protect the health and safety of their congregations as they continue to hold religious services, exercise religious liberty and serve their faith communities.”
Paxton said all emergency orders must comply with the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, Article I of the Texas Constitution, and the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which protect the rights of Texans to freely exercise their religion.
“Consistent with those protections, Executive Order GA-16 defines essential services to include ‘religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship,’” he said.
Orders given by state or local governments, therefore, may not prohibit people from providing or obtaining those religious services. And importantly, under GA-16, local government may not close houses of worship.
Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing to be held Thursday in Del Rio
Del Rioans with symptoms of COVID-19 are being asked to register for free, drive-through testing for the disease set for Thursday.
The drive-through testing will be done at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center officials released a flyer with information about the drive-through testing, noting, “Testing is only available for individuals with symptoms.”
“To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and/or loss of taste and/or smell,” the flyer reads.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said the testing is part of widespread testing effort targeting rural areas being conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8.
Owens noted he was told “the purpose of the initiative is to quickly increase the availability of COVID-19 testing to all areas of the state.”
“You’re going to have to go through a screening process before coming in to have the test done. This is part of the governor’s task force that he put together to go out and do testing,” Owens said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
Owens added the testing initiative is a collaboration between the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Management Task Force and several other agencies.
Getting results, Owens said, may take a few days.
Nacogdoches COVID death toll rises to seven
Nacogdoches County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to seven Wednesday morning as two new cases were announced by the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
One of those cases, a man in his 90s who lived within the city limits, resulted in a fatality. It is not immediately clear whether the other patient, a county resident in his 40s, is hospitalized.
Wednesday’s two new cases brings the total confirmed cases of the virus to 92. An estimated 18 patients have recovered.
A call center and testing site that opened March 25 has since administered 755 tests and screened 2,125 calls.
Information about COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County is updated regularly online.
An online dashboard set up by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows Nacogdoches County has 96 confirmed cases, a discrepancy local officials believed is linked to confirming addresses of patients. Neighboring Shelby County has the second highest case count in Deep East Texas at 69, according to the state’s website.
Anyone experiencing symptoms who may have been exposed may contact the local call center at 936-468-4787. Those with fever above 103 degrees or severe shortness of breath should go to the emergency room.
Survey: Most medical practices using telehealth due to COVID-19, visit volumes remain low
As medical practices are struggling with how to continue to serve their patients during the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey released Wednesday by the Sevocity® division of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc. reveals that telemedicine use by practices has increased dramatically, but patient volumes remain low.
The nationwide survey, conducted by Sevocity in April 2020, consisted of an online survey of nearly 2,700 medical practices. Two hundred and seventy complete responses were received from 27 different states and representing nearly all specialties. Sevocity conducted the survey to determine the impact of the COVID-19 on office closures, patient volumes, and the use of telemedicine.
Highlights from the Sevocity survey include:Nearly 23% of practices reported being currently closed due to the pandemic. 85% of respondents reported conducting some telehealth visits compared with only 6% prior to the pandemic. The number of telehealth visits per day per provider varies considerably by specialty.
Texas home sales increase in first quarter of 2020; COVID-19 creates uncertainty for second quarter
Home sales and median home prices across Texas experienced a moderate increase in the first quarter of 2020, according to the 2020-Q1 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released today by Texas Realtors.
Although this time period includes the beginning stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, the statistical representation of its impact on the Texas housing market will be made more apparent in the second and third quarters of the year.
"The housing statistics for the first three months of the year show the continuation of more than a decade of growth in the Texas housing market," said Cindi Bulla, chairman of Texas Realtors. "However, the rapid growth of the global pandemic we are facing is poised to affect this momentum. Before this unprecedented event and the economic downturn and shelter-in-place orders, our biggest market concern was the lack of affordable housing to meet the tremendous demand."
During the first quarter of 2020, 75,052 homes were sold in Texas, jumping 7% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Statewide, the median price increased 5.1% to $241,500. Price class distribution showed that the largest percentage of homes sold across the state (33.8%) were in the $200,000-$299,000 price range.
"Sales activity in the first quarter experienced strong momentum," said Jim Gaines, Ph.D., chief economist with the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University. "However, as a result of COVID-19, many sellers have begun pulling their listings to wait out the quarantine. This will only add to our housing shortage and strained inventory availability. Sales are anticipated to drastically drop in Q2, as we'll be comparing our market to the previous record-breaking year. In the long-term, there will be continued demand within the Texas housing market as long as the job market is able to rebound quickly."
Active listings dropped 8.9% to 91,363 listings in the first quarter of 2020. Texas homes spent an average of 67 days on the market during the same time frame, one day more than the first quarter of 2019. Housing inventory in Texas decreased 0.5 months from 2019-Q1 to 3.0 months of inventory
"While these statistics will serve as an important historical reference and benchmark for future recovery, they don't represent the full market impact of COVID-19," Bulla said. "The data for the second and third quarter of 2020 will be the market story, giving us a better look at the post-crisis implications on the Texas housing market. The good news is we went into the disruption with positive velocity and will be ready to come out the other side with a swift recovery. In the meantime, opportunities are everywhere, and we Texans always outperform expectations."
Food Bank serves 2,000 Tuesday as demand grows by 200% in Pharr
Members of the Texas Army National Guard began setting up the food for distribution at 8 a.m., and there is already a line of cars with people waiting.
The line ends at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley in Pharr and heads down Cage Boulevard before turning left on East U.S. Business 83, extending about a mile.
At 9 a.m., the line begins to move. Some members of the National Guard direct the flow of traffic around the back of the facility to the side of the building. There the traffic is divided into two lanes, forming a Y around boxes of food.
This is the scene of the food bank’s emergency mobile distribution for the general public every Tuesday, the busiest day of the week for the facility.
With the growing need and demand for food up nearly 200%, which is attributed to COVID-19’s impact leading to stay-at-home orders and business closures strangling the local economy and hurting jobs, the Texas Army National Guard has stepped in to help alleviate some of the pressure faced by the food bank.
“It runs even smoother and more efficiently because we’re blessed to have the support of 30 men and women from the Texas Army National Guard,” said Stuart Haniff, chief executive officer of the food bank. “They’re helping actually perform the distribution.”
