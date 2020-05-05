Former Center Point coach Jerry Moore leaves behind lasting legacy

Allen Kaiser can’t recall exactly what he said 20 years ago to lure Jerry Moore out of retirement. But he remembers why he wanted Moore to coach again at Center Point.
Kaiser had first-hand experience with the Jerry Moore effect — his keen ability to inspire everyone he encountered. Moore coached Kaiser at Center Point from 1964 to 1967 and continued to remain an important figure in his life. He helped Kaiser navigate obstacles in college, attended his wedding and was one of the first to receive a call when Kaiser became a father. Kaiser wasn’t an anomaly, either. His Center Point teammates also have plenty of stories about the different ways Moore had touched their lives.
That’s why when Kaiser became Center Point’s coach, he called Moore and asked him to be an assistant coach. He wanted his players to have the same role model he had in high school; he wanted them to experience the Jerry Moore effect.
“There was no question that he was going to be able to help us,” said Kaiser, who retired from Center Point in 2008.
Then again, Moore devoted his entire life to helping others. He ushered in the golden age of Center Point football, leading the Pirates to region championships in 1965 and 1967. But he was much more than a football coach. At one point, he was the director of the Texas Thoroughbred Association. He was a charismatic sportscaster and co host at the Ranch Radio Station. And he continued to be a loyal friend, a loving husband and a doting grandfather to his four granddaughters until he passed away on April 21 at 83 years old.
During the last several days, his wife, Linda Moore, estimates she’s received messages from at least 250 people. They all wanted her to know they were going to miss her husband.
“He personally had a huge impact on my life,” said Sam Carson, who played on the 1965 Center Point football team. “On the football field, he was tough, but outside the field he was a softy. He loved his family, he loved his grandchildren. He loved his wife.
“He made me a better person. … I was fortunate enough to get to know him to the degree that I did, but I owe him a lot. I’ve told him that during these past years.”
‘A FATHER FIGURE’
“Are you all tired?” Moore rhetorically asked his Center Point team in the locker room after one particularly underwhelming first-half performance.
His players silently nodded.
“Well,” Moore continued. “I’ll fix that starting Monday.”
The Pirates didn’t win a game in 1963. When Moore arrived in 1964, he immediately resurrected Center Point’s moribund program, chiefly by demanding his players give their best effort in every situation in life. His football practices were especially arduous; he often liked to conclude conditioning workouts by having his players perform 100-yard sprints while carrying a teammate on their backs.
He also introduced Center Point to an innovative style of football. In an era where teams relied on a power-run attack to win championships, the Pirates threw the ball 30 to 40 times a game. Moore also installed an audible system, allowing his players to change the play call at the line of scrimmage if they saw something in the defense.
“He was ahead of his time in my opinion on the football field for some of the things that he did and that he taught us,” said Jim Lackey, who played at Center Point from 1964 to ’67. “Back in those days, we threw 75% of the time. No schools were throwing the ball like that. … When we were behind at halftime, we knew we were going to get our butts ripped. If we were winning, but should have been 20 points ahead. We got ripped again. We just knew it was coming because we weren’t playing up to his level.
Moore also revealed his softer side to his players. He knew several of them had lost their fathers at a young age, so he tried his best to fill that void. He made his players wear a button-up shirt and tie. Lackey lost his father when he was 10 years old, and never learned how to tie a tie. Moore always helped him get dressed for game days.
Moore also knew Carson didn’t have the best home life, so he allowed him to tag along on family vacations — on one condition.
“Listen, I have nieces who are your age,” Moore said to Carson during the drive from Center Point to Houston. “You leave them alone.”
Most importantly, Moore convinced his players they were winners. Just two years after they had failed to win a game, the Pirates advanced to play New Waverly in the Class B 8-man Region III championship. By now, the community had also started believing. Center Point had to move pep rallies from the high school gym to downtown Center Point because they had become so large. On Dec. 4, 1965, Pirate fans packed the bleachers of Antler Stadium to watch Moore’s squad upset New Waverly, 24-14, snapping the latter’s streak of four-straight region championships.
Two years later, the Pirates rallied from a 12-point deficit with 2:37 remaining in the game to triumph, 36-30, over La Pryor to win their second region championship in three seasons. They capped the 11-0 season by dousing their coach in water.
“If there was a man destined to be in a certain town at a certain school at a certain time, it was Jerry Moore,” Lackey said. “If he told us to run through a wall, we would believe we could do it. … We were meant for him and he was meant for us.”
‘A RARE GUY’
Kaiser dreaded having to share the news with Moore, but knew he didn’t have a choice.
He had just discovered he was going to be redshirted during his freshman year at Texas A&I (now Texas A&M Kingsville), which meant he wasn’t going to suit up for games or travel with the team.
He was devastated. Moore, though, knew what to say, administering some tough love to his former player.
“There’s a reason for that,” Moore replied. “You’re not mature enough. You don’t know what the heck is going on yet. Just hang in there. you will be alright.”
Kaiser listened to his coach’s advice and ultimately had a great college career. He started for four seasons at outside linebacker and helped Texas A&I capture the NAIA national titles in 1969 and 1970. He credits Moore for helping him stay the course when he contemplated quitting.
Moore never forgot about the surrogate sons he adopted when he was the coach at Center Point. He remained in contact with Carson when the latter served one year of active duty in Vietnam and later was the best man in Carson’s wedding. He helped Lackey acquire his first job at Oxford Chemicals. When Lackey decided to turn his parents’ old Center Point home into Toucan Jim’s many years later, Moore often visited his former player while he worked on renovating the building, asking him when the restaurant was going to open.
“He was a rare guy,” Carson said. “So many people cared for him. … And he seriously cared for people.”
‘A SUPER MAN’
After Jim Moore’s passing, Kaiser called former teammate Raymond Holloway and began crying. After sharing countless stories about Moore, Lackey also tears up. He admits the last several days have been difficult.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Lackey said.
They didn’t have the chance to say goodbye to their coach. Moore spent his final days at San Antonio’s Brooke Army Medical Center. His friends weren’t able to visit him because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been one of those things where it’s been hard to believe,” Carson said. “When you have a special person pass away, it’s hard to accept.”
The good news is Moore never changed, continuing to share his joy with others during his final years. He especially loved being a grandfather. When he retired from working at the Ranch Radio Station, he still kept the habit of waking up at 5 a.m. every morning. While he watched the morning news, his two youngest grandchildren, Alissa Travis and Bailey Milton liked to climb into their grandfather’s chair.
Grandpa, we got to tell you something,” Tthey said two weeks before his passing. “We are getting too big to sit in your chair.”
Moore, though, didn’t mind sharing the space. He always enjoyed spending time with people he loved; it was the only way he had experienced life.
“Some of the conversations they had were hysterical,” Linda Moore said. “They would be talking away, and he would be halfway listening. … He was just a super man.”
