In order to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic Kerrville author Keri Deupree Wilt uses journaling to get through this time.

“I have a specific way of journaling that I talk about at The Well-Tended Life, my podcast. A big part was inspired by my great-great-grandmother’s words in her famous book “The Secret Garden,” where she wrote: “Mistress Mary always felt that however many years she lived she should never forget that first morning when her garden began to grow.”