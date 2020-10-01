I want to clarify a few things mentioned on September 12 by a couple of confused letter writers.
First, the paper’s letter policy, clearly printed in every issue, is one letter per person each calendar month. Mr. Lehman was published on August 29 and September 8. He cannot have another letter published until October.
Second, right wing bias in the Kerrville Daily Times only occurs on the opinion page, in letters and columns written by Conservatives who view most liberal policies as counterproductive and anti-American. The rest of the articles published from the national news feeds are clearly left wing biased, a fact unacknowledged by any Democrat. The Simank’s dislike of dissenting opinions is a tiny example of what life will be like under socialist rule.
Third, journalists and publishers tend to be left leaning, a fault picked up at institutes of higher learning inhabited by communists and other America haters since the early 20th Century. That said, The Kerrville Daily Times writers are pretty balanced, for the most part. For Conservatives or Liberals to cancel a subscription because you don’t like what is in the Opinion section, is akin to cutting off your nose to spite your face. The local paper is still full of information on local events and news. For our older community, it is still easier to flip pages than to find what they are looking for online.
And last, Mr. Lehman’s efforts to educate the public on Emergency Preparedness have absolutely nothing to do with politics, other than what motivates some to prepare in the first place. I want to know what poison the liberals think is being spread at our Prepper meetings. Maybe words like self-reliant? If you had been attending the meetings, you would have been prepared for this pandemic.
Gina Stewart, Kerrville
