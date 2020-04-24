Five Kerr County residents are among at least 21,944 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world. Two have recovered, three are active. Kerrville Peterson Regional Medical Center also treated a Bandera County man with COVID-19.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 202 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 561 people had died from the disease in Texas and 225,078 had been tested. An estimated 8,025 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 80,934 people have recovered from the disease, 869,172 have been infected and 49,963 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 4,684,300 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 123,981 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 2,709,483, deaths numbered 190,872, and 742,855 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 5,211
Dallas County - 2,683
Tarrant County - 1,430
Travis County - 1,263
Bexar County - 1,126
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 15
Bandera County - 4
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 17
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 140
Comal County - 47
Frio County - 1
El Paso County officials mandate face coverings for people in public
El Paso County residents are required to wear face coverings in public until further notice, local officials said Thursday. But leaders also loosened restrictions for attendance at public parks and said retail to-go or delivery services will begin in the coming days.
The moves come as El Paso joins the ranks of other large Texas cities trying to balance resident safety with a soft reopening of local economies. But El Paso County continues to see daily double-digit increases in positive cases of the new coronavirus, with at least 674 testing positive as of Thursday.
Mayor Dee Margo also announced a public-private partnership with the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation to help coordinate the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State sues egg producer for alleged price gouging
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday in a Harris County court claiming that Cal-Maine Foods Inc., the largest producer of eggs in the country, is price gouging, according to a press release.
The price of a dozen eggs was around $1 in early March but has since skyrocketed to more than $3, though there are no issues with supply or significant disruptions, according to the court filing. Paxton said Cal-Maine is “simply charging more because it can, or, more specifically, because the pandemic caused market demand to jump.”
Jeff Eller, a Cal-Maine spokesperson, disputed the allegations in a statement Thursday and said the company will defend itself against what it called "government overreach into agriculture."
"The domestic egg market is intensely competitive and highly volatile," Eller said. "For decades, we have priced most of our sales off an independent, third-party market quote published by Urner Barry Publications, Inc. We have no control over this market quote and it fluctuates wildly from week to week and sometimes day to day. We have been consistent in our pricing practices whether we sell at a profit or at a loss."
Penalties for violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act include fines of up to $10,000 per violation, plus an additional $250,000 if elderly consumers were affected.
Some Fort Worth bars say they'll reopen despite any restrictions
Several Fort Worth bars plan to open May 1 regardless of state and local restrictions that may still be in place at that time, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The list of bars, in the Stockyards district, includes Thirsty Armadillo, Stampede Saloon, Pearl’s Dance Hall and the Basement Bar, which said in a Facebook post that it had “played the game long enough.”
Currently, the establishments can only provide to-go and curbside service. Gov. Greg Abbott said he will announce new guidance for businesses by Monday, but it’s unclear whether the state will allow in-person dining at restaurants and bars. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Tuesday that the county could be as much as four weeks away from reducing its restrictions — which can cost violators a $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.
The Basement Bar will limit capacity to 25-50 people and try to keep 6 feet of distance between patrons, according to a spokesperson. The bar is also considering taking customers' temperatures and giving out face masks at the door, as well as installing ultraviolet lights — a measure that goes against the World Health Organization’s recommendations.
San Antonio will spend $25 million to help people pay their bills
The San Antonio City Council approved a $25 million program Thursday to assist people struggling to make ends meet after being laid off or furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a city press release.
The COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program will run through July 31. To be eligible, a resident must be the primary lease or mortgage holder within city limits, provide proof of financial hardship, and have an income at or below the area median income of $72,000 for a family of four. The money can go to rent, utilities, groceries, medicine and fuel, and the program will pay landlords, financial institutions, internet and utility providers directly. Cash assistance of up to $300 will also be available.
The money comes from various sources, including $5.2 million from a Housing and Urban Development block grant and $7.7 million from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
“These programs are needed now more than ever,” City Manager Erik Walsh said. “The COVID-19 crisis has shaken the financial stability of tens of thousands of our residents. This program will help residents make ends meet as they try to stay healthy, keep a roof over their heads and get food on the table for their families.”
Prisons increase COVID-19 testing for inmates, employees
The Texas prison system will start larger-scale testing of some inmates and employees who have been exposed to the new coronavirus, according to an agency spokesperson.
The virus has swept through many Texas prison units; nearly 600 inmates of about 900 tested based on medical requests had the virus, according to reports from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. At least five prisoners and three employees with the virus have died. But despite outbreaks at some units, the agency had not performed mass testing of inmates who were exposed except at one dorm in a prison involved in a pandemic-related lawsuit.
On Friday and Saturday, testing will be available to TDCJ employees at the Beto Unit, a prison near Palestine with a large number of cases, and some inmate testing at that prison and other units will follow, TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel said. He could not specify how many inmates would be tested but said it would not be entire prisons. The Beto Unit can hold more than 3,000 inmates.
As of Tuesday, nearly 200 inmates had tested positive for the virus while housed at Beto, Desel said. Many inmates at the prison have been moved to other units, but the number of cases continues to rise.
After consulting with the Texas Department of State Health Services, TDCJ decided to move forward with “surveillance testing” of those who have been exposed but aren’t necessarily ill. Previously, it conducted and reported only “medical testing” after a doctor ordered a test for a symptomatic inmate. It’s unknown how, or if, surveillance test results will be reported, Desel said.
UT to decide fall semester plans before July
Gov. Greg Abbott has canceled in-person classes across the state in the spring. Now attention is turning to what will happen at schools this fall. University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves and interim President Designate Jay Hartzell said in an email to the campus community Wednesday that a decision for the fall semester will be made by the end of June. They said that will allow the university time to gather more information about the spread of the new coronavirus, the availability of testing and what social distancing measures will be needed.
"This timing will enable faculty to prepare their classes and curriculums so that they can deliver the extraordinary educational experiences UT is known for," they said in their email. "It will also provide time for our dedicated staff members to reopen the facilities, integrate new learning technologies and prepare to implement new health-conscious practices and policies."
Congress approves another $484 billion to help people and businesses hit by coronavirus’ economic crisis
The U.S. House passed another round of spending Thursday to fend off economic calamity as the new coronavirus continues to create commercial chaos.
With a price tag of $484 billion, the newest deal cut between the Trump administration and Capitol Hill Republicans and Democrats will temporarily replenish about $320 billion into a forgivable loan fund earmarked for small businesses, and another $60 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which is a grant set up to serve as a company's life support while it awaits a larger small-business loan. Additionally, Congress appropriated $75 billion to support hospitals and $25 billion for additional coronavirus testing.
The bill passed almost unanimously in the House, with only a handful of nay votes. All Texans in attendance voted for the bill. Republican U.S. Reps. Brian Babin of Woodville, John Carter of Round Rock, Kenny Marchant of Coppell and Ron Wright of Arlington, along with Democratic U.S. Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, did not vote.
This spending comes less than a month after a much larger, $2.2 trillion bill known as the CARES Act thrust the federal government into the role of providing life support for institutions bearing the brunt of COVID-19 and the social distancing rules implemented around the country that have shocked the economy.
Most Texas voters think coronavirus will be contained “in the next few months,” UT/TT Poll finds
Texas voters are concerned about the coronavirus and believe it presents a serious crisis, and they are deeply worried about the economy, unemployment and the health care system. But they also think the disease could be contained enough to return daily life to normal within a few months, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
The coronavirus pandemic is a serious crisis, according to 66% of registered Texas voters, while 26% say it’s “a serious problem but not a crisis.” Democrats are more likely than Republicans to call it a crisis: 91% said so, compared with 48% of Republicans. And urban voters (75%) were more likely to call it a crisis than suburban voters (66%) or rural voters (54%). While 81% of black voters say the pandemic is a serious crisis, only 66% of Hispanic and 65% of white voters agreed.
“Partisans are relying on different sources of information,” said Joshua Blank, research director for the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. “They’re hearing something different. It’s not that Republicans don’t think it’s a crisis. It’s that they don’t think the Democrats are getting good information.”
A majority of voters (54%) are “extremely” or “very” concerned that the coronavirus will spread in their communities. Again, the poll found differences: The level of concern is higher among Democrats than Republicans, urban voters over suburban and rural voters, and black and Hispanic Texans over white voters.
Large majorities are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the national and state economies, unemployment and the health care system. At the same time, 43% say they’re satisfied with the health care system, while 52% are not.
The economic concerns erase party lines: 72% of Texas voters are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the national economy, and 67% say the same about the state economy. Worry over unemployment — 75% say it’s a top concern — is also amplified. Democrats (83%) were a bit more likely than Republicans (71%) to express deep concern, but the issue is clearly on the minds of a substantial majority of Texas voters.
“These attitudes are, to some extent, evidence that social distancing has worked,” Blank said. “People are more concerned about the economy. You might have no chance of getting the virus because you’re not leaving your house, but you could still lose your job. That affects more people directly than the coronavirus does.”
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo sued over face mask requirement
A Houston-area doctor who is also a conservative political activist is suing to block Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's recent order requiring residents over 10 years old to wear face masks in public places for 30 days, with some narrow exceptions.
"The rights we enjoy under the Texas Constitution are being trampled on by Judge Hidalgo, while millions of individuals have lost their jobs and thousands of businesses are on the brink of bankruptcy," Dr. Steven Hotze's petition to the Harris County District Court reads. "If Judge Hidalgo's Order is not declared unconstitutional and void, once this virus passes, the rights we are afforded under the Texas Constitution will forever be damaged."
The suit claims Hidalgo has exceeded her authority by implementing orders more restrictive than those of Gov. Greg Abbott, which take precedence. It also claims that the Disaster Act limits Hidalgo's powers to those explicitly outlined in the statute, which "does not contain any language forcing private citizens to wear masks, wash their hands, refrain from touching their face, or stay 6 feet away from another under the threat of fines."
A spokeswoman for Hidalgo said officials would not address specifics about the litigation but did release a prepared statement.
“The public health interventions we’ve enacted with the support of our residents is already making a difference with over 4,500 lives saved, but we cannot let our guard down," said Melissa Arredondo. "Politicizing a public health crisis is the worst outcome imaginable for the long term health and safety and our community, and we urge everyone to continue taking this seriously.”
Hidalgo's order, signed Wednesday and slated to take effect Monday, comes after local officials in Austin, Dallas and Laredo took similar measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Texas Supreme Court sides with Abbott after judge halted his order restricting jail release
The Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order restricting jail release during the coronavirus pandemic. But the justices didn’t address the overarching questions of whether the order is unconstitutional or gubernatorial overreach, instead ruling that the county judges who brought the lawsuit were the wrong ones to challenge the order.
"The question of [the order's] legal effect when weighed against the Constitution and other sources of law is a question for judges to decide when properly asked by parties to do so," the court said in its ruling on the governor's order Thursday.
But the ruling also indicated that if judges were to face prosecution for their individual bail decisions, they could successfully challenge it based on their judicial decision making.
The final ruling comes after the court initially halted a state district judge’s decision to block Abbott’s order earlier this month. The state district judge ruled that the order violated constitutional separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches and went beyond what Abbott is allowed to do in a disaster situation.
Abbott’s order was issued in late March as county officials worked to shrink their populations in disease-prone jails as the coronavirus spread throughout the state. It suspends a large swath of law on bail practices and prohibits judges from releasing jail inmates accused or previously convicted of violent crimes without paying bail — banning no-cost, personal bonds which can include conditions like regular check-ins. Under Abbott’s order, those accused of the same crimes and with the same criminal history could still be released from jail if they have access to cash. A no-cost release can still be considered for health or safety reasons after a chance for a hearing is given, though some attorneys said that can take weeks.
The order drew immediate backlash from Democrats and criminal justice reform advocates, who argued it enhanced a system of wealth-based detention — allowing people with money to be released and leaving those who can't afford bail to stay in crowded and often unsanitary jails and risk more exposure to the virus. Federal courts have knocked Texas bail practices in multiple counties for discriminating against poor defendants. Legal scholars also questioned Abbott's authority to suspend criminal laws during a disaster.
Trump signs order pausing immigration for 60 days, with exceptions
President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday restricting certain categories of immigrants from entering the United States for 60 days as the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic, but the measure contains broad exceptions and is more limited than the sweeping closure he proclaimed on Twitter earlier in the week.
The order, which takes effect Thursday, will not apply to immigrants who already are living and working in the United States and are seeking to become legal permanent residents. Medical professionals, farmworkers and others who enter on temporary “nonimmigrant” visas are unaffected, and the suspension also exempts the spouses and underage children of U.S. citizens, among other carve-outs.
Trump said his order will shield Americans from the virus while also protecting American jobs at a time of excessively high unemployment and economic uncertainty. It will put a halt on employment-based immigration visas as well as the family-based categories for parents and siblings, which the president has often derided as “chain migration.”
The measure also freezes the Diversity Visa Lottery, another frequent Trump target, which issues about 50,000 green cards annually. Legal permanent residents who are trying to bring their spouses and children into the country also will be unable to do so.
280,000 more Texans filed for unemployment last week as oil collapse and coronavirus precautions wallop state's economy
The number of Texans filing for unemployment went back up last week, after a dip in the number of claims the previous week.
Last week, 280,406 Texans successfully filed unemployment claims. That brings the running total of unemployed Texans to at least 1.3 million since mid-March, when officials began closing businesses or limiting operations to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Nationwide, another 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment relief last week, marking more than 26 million people who are jobless across the country.
The number of claims filed each week rose from mid-March until the week ending April 11, when the number of claims dipped down to 274,257. But that decline didn’t carry into last week as Texans continued to file new claims with the Texas Workforce Commission.
The real number of people facing job losses is even higher; the Texas Workforce Commission’s website and phone lines have been overwhelmed by millions of queries daily.
State and local orders meant to curb the spread of the new coronavirus have dramatically hurt the economy as companies have reduced employees’ hours, furloughed staffers or laid off workers completely.
Unemployment is hitting Texans across the state. All counties but one, King County, have at least one person filing for unemployment, according to Texas Workforce Commission data. But some counties in particular are seeing higher rates of claims than others.
Residents from Fort Bend County have been particularly hard hit. There were 195,792 people employed there in September, according to federal data, and 26,367 filed unemployment claims from the first week of March through April 11.
Fort Bend, on the outskirts of Houston, relies heavily on the oil and gas industry for employment and the economy. On Monday, the price of oil dropped into the negatives as oil producers ran out of space to store the product. Meanwhile, with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order urging Texans to remain home, the demand for gas is extremely low, said Dietrich Vollrath, chair of the economics department at the University of Houston.
Tyson Foods fights coronavirus cases in east Texas plants
Meat processing giant Tyson Foods has a lot on its plate, trying to fight off coronavirus at its facilities all across the country, while also trying to help feed the nation. That includes at least two plants in east Texas.
The Department of State Health Services sent an assessment team to the Tyson plant in Center in Shelby County. According to a report by the Texas Tribune, they found 14 coronavirus cases, as well as two deaths that were in some manner tied to employees from the plant.
County Judge Allison Harbison says there have been no deaths in Shelby County. So it's possible those deaths are on the other side of the line, since Harbison says a third of the workers at the plant are from Louisiana.
In Carthage, Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones says they have two confirmed cases from the Tyson plant, with six more tests pending. She says no deaths are connected to the plant.
Meantime, the Springdale, Arkansas based company says they're taking lots of protective measures.
"We've worked diligently to protect our team members by taking their temperatures at the start of each shift, says Hector Gonzalez, Tyson Foods Sr. Vice President for U.S. Human Resources.
He says infrared technology identifies "symptomatic team members who simply need to be asked to go see their doctor.
"We've required face coverings and have performed deep cleaning at a number of our facilities," Gonzalez continued in a prepared video statement. "We've spent countless hours working on social distancing measures, building dividers at a number of work stations and expanding break rooms by erecting tents to simply give us more room.
"We've restricted visitor access and have encouraged our team members repeatedly to stay home if they don't feel well. This is an ever changing situation. And we are committed to exploring every way possible to keep our team members safe." Gonzalez said.
Gainesville airport getting relief: $69K coming from CARES Act
Gainesville Municipal Airport has been awarded a $69,000 federal grant to aid in economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to a recent announcement by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office.
The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. The CARES Act included $10 billion to be awarded to U.S. airports affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gainesville Municipal Airport Director David “Dave” Vinton said this week that a decision on what to do with the money will not be made until the funds are in the bank.
“We may have to use them for daily operating expenses as the main spirit of the CARES Act is to keep airports open and airport employees employed,” Vinton said. “However, I still do not have a timeline for this. Texas Department of Transportation Aviation is working with the Federal Aviation Administration District Office for guidance on the distribution.”
Vinton said Thursday, April 23, that two people, including himself, are employed full time at the airport, 2300 Airport Road.
March was still a “good month,” according to Vinton. The month included the inaugural Lonestar STOL Competition and Fly-in. April, he said, isn’t shaping up to be as good.
8 residents of Dallas-area care facility die of COVID-19
Eight residents of a Dallas-area long-term care facility have died this month after testing positive for the coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the facility said Thursday.
They were among 13 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Oxford Grand in McKinney, said spokeswoman Coryanne Graham.
Graham said all of the residents who have tested positive for the virus live in the memory care portion of the facility for patients with dementia, separate from assisted-living residents.
The facility was notified on March 29 that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, Graham said. Five employees have now tested positive. None were showing symptoms prior to testing.
The coronavirus has ravaged nursing homes across the U.S., with more than 10,000 deaths reported and many facilities saying they have struggled to access tests. Graham said The Oxford Grand hasn't had difficulty getting hold of tests.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it has received reports that 164 residents of nursing facilities have died of the virus and 43 more with the virus died in assisted-living facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.