Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with a slight chance of showers.
Lows end up in the middle to upper 60's with light north winds in the forecast.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs warm into the middle and upper 80's. North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies continue Wednesday night with lows ranging from 65 to 68 degrees. Light northeast winds prevail.
A few showers and storms could redevelop Thursday with highs in the upper 80's.
We could fall into the 50's for overnight lows this coming weekend thanks to a weak cold front.
