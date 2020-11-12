OK let’s be honest, we all see the COVID-19 cases rising so it still amazed me seeing people in stores without taking precautions.
Even more so the people that take off their masks to “catch up” and talk to people they haven’t seen in a while. Kind of defeats the purpose. My main concern is the schools.
It seems like every single day we are getting a notification letter that someone at the school has tested positive. I can understand the students because let’s be honest high school students think they’re too cool and elementary students can’t keep their hands to themselves but the teachers should be doing everything they can to protect their students.
I know I can’t be the only parent wondering why teachers keep coming out positive when they should be taking precautions not only at school but in their personal life too because they know they are in close contact with all of the students in their classroom.
These letters say that they are not in contact with anyone or only with one or two people. However, they are touching our children’s tests, homework papers, door handles, etc.
Can they guarantee that they keep their mask on in the classrooms during their off period? Probably not and those germs stay on desks and paperwork for the next set of students 30 mins later. So I ask, how are we to trust these vague notification letters or KISD at all? We need to know that more is being done and I expect more from the COVID-19 positive teachers.
Violet Garcia, Kerrville
