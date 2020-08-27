The U.S. Post Office has been doing a great job handling all of our mail. They have been overwhelmed with much more mail than usual since experiencing the changes caused by COVID-19. Thank God the United States Post Office was established to take care of this important way of communication. Please thank your postman and all the workers for what they do for us.
Now, back to a correction to my last letter: If you receive an unsolicited ballot in the mail, do not take it to the post office. It is not their responsibility. Take it to your county clerk. Let me explain:
There has been such a hullabaloo about this voting thing when it is a simple no-brainer!
A political party does not have the jurisdiction to mail out ballots! This would be a conflict of interest.
In fact, they should not be in possession of ballots, except their very own.
Here’s what you need to do:
Do not call your political party for a ballot! That is not their job!
Call your county clerk located in your local county courthouse, if you want to vote by mail.
If you haven’t registered yet, call your county clerk to learn how to get registered.
As far as the ballots taking a long time to count, I don’t think that is as important as making sure every ballot is a legal one! Extra people can be hired who might want to help, as long as they are legal, ethical and honorable.
Let’s stop murmuring and just follow the law. The law was put in place to protect each individual citizen (registered voter).
Political parties each have their own agenda. It would be a conflict of interest for them to become involved with the ballots! All parties need to be kept clear of handling any ballots! All ballots must be requested from your local county clerk!
Don’t let COVID-19 be an excuse to break the law. If you are sequestered or quarantined at home, the law can still work for you! Just call your county clerk at your local county courthouse. There is no need to panic. There is time to do this thing right. I don’t think you would want to do anything else. The right thing is always the right thing; and in this case, it is also the law.
Carolyne Cole Faucett, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.