With wintery conditions continuing through Monday, creating dangerous, icy roads and low-visibility due to the amount of expected snow and winds, The Kerrville Daily Times offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15. We will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
As a result, Tuesday's print edition will be delayed. Instead of delivering a Tuesday paper, we will deliver a Wednesday paper this week. The next edition should be on schedule for Thursday and thereafter.
For any questions or concerns, the best way to reach us will be via email until 10 a.m. Tuesday:
Circulation or delivery -- circulation@dailytimes.com
Newsroom -- news@dailytimes.com
Sales -- advertising@dailytimes.com
Or use our online contact page at https://dailytimes.com/site/contact.html or https://dailytimes.com/site/about.html for additional options.
The latest updates and news stories will be available every day on our website at dailytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.