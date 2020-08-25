An Ingram woman is under indictment on a felony charge of dealing methamphetamine.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Karma Lee Jones on Aug. 22 — her first arrest in Kerr County — on a warrant issued following the indictment, which alleges she dealt 4-200 grams of meth on or about June 19 in Kerr County. This charge is a first degree felony punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Jones, born in 1964, was released Aug. 22 on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records. She is due to be arraigned on Sept. 24.
