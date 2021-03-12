A powerful West Coast storm system will take aim on Texas this weekend.
A dry line and cold front will track across the Hill Country Saturday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms along the frontal boundary.
There is a risk that a few storms could become severe Saturday night between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday.
Strong wind gusts and hail are the main severe weather hazards this weekend.
HUMID WITH GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY
The winds will be breezy Friday with highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's Friday afternoon.
South winds average 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
A few light showers are possible and an isolated thunderstorm could develop to our west.
CLOUDY AND HUMID FRIDAY NIGHT
Cloudy skies continue with areas of drizzle and fog possible late Friday night.
Lows drop into the lower 60's.
South winds continue at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
UNSETTLED WEATHER SATURDAY
Saturday signals a weather change across the Hill Country.
A cold front tracks across the region late Saturday night.
This feature triggers showers and thunderstorms, with a slight risk that they could be severe.
Ahead of the front, mostly cloudy skies continue with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible ahead of the cold front.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 70's.
South winds increase to 20 to 30 mph during the day.
STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY EVENING AND EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
An overnight rain event is possible with a line of showers and thunderstorms moving across the area with a cold front.
Storms could produce strong wind gusts over 50 mph and the risk for hail in the stronger cells that develop.
It turns colder behind the front with lows in the upper 40's.
Winds become north at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
DRYING OUT SUNDAY
A few lingering showers are possible Sunday morning followed by clearing skies.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 70's with sunshine returning.
North winds average 15 to 25 mph becoming west at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
