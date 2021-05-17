Applications are due June 2 for the Kerrville Police Department’s Junior Citizen Police Academy offered for children old enough to be in grades 6-8.
The academy will consist of classroom activities to familiarize children with police operations. Subjects include basic introduction to criminal law, evidence collection, building searches, mock traffic stop, fingerprinting and special operations unit.
The activities also are intended to build good relationships between families and the police who serve them.
The academy will run June 7-18 at Starkey Elementary School, 1030 West Main St. Classes will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a Monday press release from KPD.
Attendance is limited to 25 youngsters who reside or attend school in Kerr County.
“Applications are available in the KPD Lobby, but act fast; we need those applications in no later than Wednesday, June 2, and we expect this to fill up quickly,” states the KPD release.
For more information, contact Sgt. Jonathan Lamb at 830-258-1371 or email him at jonthan.lamb@kerrvilletx.gov.
