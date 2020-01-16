Now that the Kerrville City Council approved the first reading for a deal with Vintage Heights, a nearly 510-home development on Texas 16 and south of Riverhill, staff will be working with the property owner's attorney to draft an agreement.
"I think that there will be some more dialogue," said council member Judy Eychner. "There may be some, 'Let's look into this or this or this.' There is still a big concern about Riverhill Boulevard and the traffic. I'm not sure how, what, when or even if there actually is something that can be done."
The deal points between the city and developer Chuck Cammack were unanimously approved during a city council meeting on Tuesday, which was packed with people voicing concerns and praise alike.
"In a perfect world, I wish we had a different place for it, but at this point in time and where we're at, this is our best solution that we have available to us and I'm excited about it," said council member Gary Cochrane.
The second and final readings for the deal points, as well as a zoning change to accommodate for more open space, will take place during a council meeting on Jan. 28. No changes are expected to be made.
Both Cochrane and Eychner said they were satisfied that there was so much discussion during the meeting Tuesday and feel confident that this is the best compromise possible for all parties involved.
"I thought it was a good meeting," Cochrane said. "The process worked like it's supposed to. Is it a perfect solution? No, probably not. Is it a good compromise? Yes, I think so."
The key concessions that the city will agree as proposed by the developer include:
Traffic. That’s a big concession for the developer, which will not route traffic from the proposed development into Riverhill. The plan now calls for streets to “stub out” or dead-end and not produce traffic into those established neighborhoods.
Two-story homes. A large section of the development featured homes abutting several homes in the Riverhill community and the developer said he would not build two-story homes in that area.
Privacy fence. The developer also proposed building an 8-foot tall wooden fence adjacent to the development as a privacy screen.
Density. The developer says he will not construct duplexes, townhouses or “patio homes’’ in the development. Cammack also wrote that 40% of the more than 200 acres will be dedicated to open space.
Rebates: As part of a list of other agreements, including the dedication of improvements for water and sewer, the developer is seeking a 45% tax rebate to ensure workforce housing is constructed in the development is priced at $227,000 or lower. How many of those homes will fall into that pricing model is unclear.
Cul-de-sac tract housing and big box stores constitute the vision of making Kerrville great? Sounds to me like a lawyer / developers scheme to milk cash out of a community. Look at similar developments in San Antonio, such as the Ingram Park area or the disaster surrounding the Camelot subdivision bounded by Eisenhauer and Walzem roads. Nothing but big box stores and massive cul-de-sac tract homes. This is one of the biggest disasters in city planning in the history of San Antonio. Please show me one development of this type that has some history and has been a benefit to the city?
