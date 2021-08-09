This is not a good time to need emergency medical care anywhere in Texas, based on comments made Monday at the Kerr County Courthouse.
Representatives of the local hospital appeared at a meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday to report the entire health care system is being strained by a recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations and that, unlike the last surge, no help will come from the state in the form of additional staff.
The number of COVID-19 patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center began to increase in mid-July, when staff “became aware we were experiencing another wave,” said Kaeli Dressler, chief nursing officer at Peterson Health.
“This morning there are 26 hospitalized patients with COVID,” Dressler told the court. “That is 33% of our hospital census. Eight of those patients are in ICU and seven of those eight are being ventilated currently. So three-quarters of our census in the ICU is COVID positive.”
This means that in the near future, the commissioners court could consider whether to commit as much as $250,000 per month to the hospital from the county’s $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“We need the county’s help,” Dressler said.
County funding assistance would likely be used to maintain the resources the hospital has, not hire more people, she told the court. Increasing staffing doesn’t seem like an option, given the demand statewide and soaring costs for nurses.
“I might be able to recruit some (state health department) agency (nurses) by being able to go up on the price, but the competition for agency staff right now is extreme,” Dressler said. “We have got requests for 120, 130, 140 dollars an hour. The costs have become exorbitant just for labor.”
The county needs to hire a contract grant administrator to help manage the ARPA funds before it can provide funding assistance to Peterson Health, said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
“We’re not in a position to do anything now, but we do need to be aware of what the needs are,” Kelly said. “That's why I asked them to come today.”
A WORST-CASE SCENARIO
If the current trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues, Peterson Health may have to employ some measures that before now have only been “hypothetical or tabletop exercises,” Dressler said. This means hospital resources would be allocated first toward people deemed most likely to survive.
“It's unimaginable, ethical dilemmas,” Dressler said.
Even if authorities set up tents to house patients, “I don’t have any nurses to take care of the patients that would go in them,” she said.“I can barely take care of the patients that are in the hospital right now.”
CURRENT SIGNS OF STRAIN
Dressler said the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Peterson Regional Medical Center contributed to the facility being at capacity “a number of times in the last two months.” This resulted, in some cases, in emergency care patients being sent to the nearest available emergency department out of county. In other cases, intensive care unit patients had to be sent to other hospitals. Sometimes it was a normal hospital bed that wasn’t available, she said. Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg hasn’t generally been available.
“They have been on hospital diversion for a good bit longer than we have,” Dressler said. “It has been very challenging to find hospital beds in San Antonio.”
This has led to some emergency department patients waiting hours or days for a staffed hospital bed in San Antonio, she said.
“This peak (in COVID cases) is occurring simultaneously, and San Antonio is unable to take our hospital patients,” Dressler said.
She said the entire hospital region — Region 6 — is “overloaded.”
“Late last week, there were several patients in our ICU who would have benefited from a therapy that we cannot provide. Some of you may have heard of it, ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation),” she said.
ECMO is used for patients with severe cardiopulmonary failure due to COVID-19.
When patients reach the stage where they need ECMO, “COVID-19 has overwhelmed their body and they need lungs,” Dressler said. The status of these patients at the hospital wasn’t available at the meeting, although Dressler confirmed Kelly’s statement that “their status is grave.”
For every stroke, broken bone, heart attack or other non-COVID case that needs immediate attention at PRMC, “it’s a struggle to figure out how we’re going to care for them,” Dressler said.
“And we have been able to so far,” Dressler said. “We have not had to cancel elective surgeries up to this point, because we have been able to find one patient who can go home for each patient that requires surgery.”
Dressler confirmed there were 30 discharges last weekend that freed up beds for COVID-19 patients.
“I feel it’s important to mention, too, that something else that weighs on me and the staff at the hospital is knowing that if they or their family, their friends or their neighbors require health care unrelated to COVID, that the current COVID numbers (adversely) impact our ability to adequately or in a timely manner care for them,” Dressler said.
Over the weekend, 353 people sought evaluations from Peterson Health over the weekend due to COVID-like symptoms, added Pam Burton, infection prevention supervisor for Peterson Health. Burton said 19% tested positive for COVID-19. Of those people who sought care there were five that had been vaccinated, confirmed Dressler and Burton.
“All of those who have been hospitalized have not been (vaccinated)” Dressler added. “Our staff are really doing their very best to rise to this challenge. This situation this time is similar to the last wave but in many ways is a good deal more difficult.”
STAFFING CHALLENGES
A big portion of Dressler’s day everyday consists of working with the nursing leaders in the hospital to figure out how to staff the facility adequately. During the last wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Peterson Health had “the extraordinary benefit of nurses and respiratory therapists who were provided by the state,” Dressler said.
At the peak of the pandemic, Peterson Health had 27 or 28 nurses and four to five respiratory therapists from the state, she said.
“Despite numerous requests from all of the hospitals in the region, that is not going to be provided this time,” Dressler said.
Instead, it’ll be up to counties to use COVID-19 relief funds they received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
“What the state wants us to do is use our ARPA funds to try to meet this crisis,” said Kelly during the meeting.
Dressler said the hospital has hired some agency staff, but not enough are available.
“And I have additional nurse vacancies that are exceedingly difficult to fill over the last 18-24 months,” Dressler said. “And this increase in COVID patients is happening concurrently this time throughout the state. Last time, peaks happened in different areas at different times, and so hospitals were able to shift the load and then the hot shot nurses were able to go to the places where the peak was occuring. This time, it’s all happening at the same time and agency nurses literally are impossible to come by. We cannot pay enough to recruit them, there is so much competition.”
Dressler confirmed that some of these agency nurses are getting hourly rates as high as $150.
“Exorbitant rates,” Dressler said.
Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser asked whether Peterson Health already was shorthanded before the latest wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations. She indicated affirmatively.
“It’s been tolerable, though,” Dressler replied.
PUBLIC FEEDBACK
Some members of the public attended Monday’s meeting to urge against government-mandated infection-control measures.
“There will be no mandates in Kerr County,” Kelly responded.
Precinct 4 Kerr County Commissioner Don Harris also spoke up, saying “None of us are in favor of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.