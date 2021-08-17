Spotty showers and thunderstorms have produced scattered rainfall totals of one to three inches since Sunday afternoon and evening.
Portions of extreme Northwestern Kerr County have been left high and dry since Sunday night.
Rain opportunities continue Tuesday with a few locations capable of seeing one to three inches of rain again.
Brief downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts to 45 mph are possible near any storms that develop Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
Feel free to pass along rainfall totals to Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com
RAINFALL TOTALS
Kerr County Airport - Kerrville 1.25"
Jane Ragsdale - W of Hunt at Heart of the Hills Camp - 0.65"
