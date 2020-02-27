The Tivy boys achieved several milestones when they traveled to New Braunfels Canyon High School last Monday.
They gutted out a 49-42 victory over Austin LBJ in the bi-district round to secure Tivy basketball’s first playoff win since 2010, and they also snapped a losing streak to the Jaguars.
Then again, Monday’s victory was just the latest accomplishment in a season flush with memorable moments. The Antlers (23-12) upset Wagner, the defending state finalist, on New Year’s Eve and then earned a 50-45 victory over rival Boerne Champion at home. And after prevailing over state-ranked LBJ, they have an opportunity to embark on a deep playoff run. They are hoping to advance to the regional quarterfinals when they play Floresville in the area round on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio.
The Antlers delivered one of their best performances of the season against the Jaguars on Monday. Tivy’s guards — Jackson Young and Christian Gorham — handled LBJ’s pressure, limiting Tivy’s turnovers. The posts — Abraham Viera and Jackson Johnston — capitalized on opportunities in the paint.
The Antlers will have to continue to play at a high level on Friday, as they will face a Floresville team that has won 12 out of its last 13 games.
“I have a team with good character,” Tivy coach Brian Young said. “And they are disciplined. That’s who we got to be — a team of good character and discipline and do what we do to the best of our abilities and play to win. … I feel like I got a good team. And I feel like when they show up focused and do what their game plan is and what they have to do to be successful, we are a really tough team.”
The Comfort boys are also still playing. The Bobcats (26-9) play Hallettsville in the Class 3A area round at New Braunfels Canyon High School at 6 p.m.
