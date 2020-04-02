The Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center joined its sister property — Inn of the Hills — in announcing it will close until at least June 1 starting on Friday.
Inn of the Hills closed two weeks ago, shifting its bookings over to the Y.O. Hotel, but the hotel industry has been ravaged with a loss of bookings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has wiped out most travel.
A front-desk employee at the hotel confirmed the news, and The Kerrville Daily Times was awaiting calls back from the hotel's management.
The Y.O. and Inn of the Hills are Kerrville's two largest hotels, along with offering significant space for conferences and events.
Hotel Management, a website devoted to covering the hospitality industry, reported last week that hotels are expected to see a 50% drop in revenue from every room available.
When Congress passed and President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion rescue bill, a large chunk of the money was going to be made available to helping the hotel industry.
