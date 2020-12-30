The Tivy Lady Antlers lost to Kyle Hays Wednesday afternoon 49-37.
In another tough non-district contest, the Lady Antlers were contained offensively throughout the game.
Tivy took a 10-9 lead after one quarter, but were outscored 16-10 in the second quarter as Hays led 25-20 at intermission.
Tivy struggled to score in the second half with a total of 17 points. 10 of them in the final quarter of play.
Riley Dill led the Lady Antlers in scoring with 8 points.
Ashlynn Way scored 7 points and Jamie Jackson, Cassidy Harmon and Ashlee Zirkel scored 6 points.
In JV action, Stella Hendricks scored 9 points and Genesis Nieto scored 7 points as the Tivy Girls JV team fell to Hays 42-30.
