As soon as Center Point athletic director Bubba Walters read the UIL’s press release on Friday, he began drafting an email he intended to send to all of his athletes.
Tivy baseball coach Chris Russ, meanwhile, struggled to find the right words for the situation. He simply sent his players the press release along with the following message:
“I love you guys,” Russ reminded them. “We will talk later.”
Coaches across Texas had to deliver the same news to their athletes. Shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott directed schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year, the UIL announced the cancelation of all remaining state championships and spring activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his email, Walters thanked Center Point’s athletes for all their hard work throughout the year, but he also reminded them of all the hard practices and grueling workouts they had experienced in high school. They were built to overcome adverse situations.
“It’s tough on all the kids,” Walters said. “It’s life. Life isn’t going to be a bed of roses, you are going to get curveballs thrown at you all the time. You have to step up to the plate and perform. For these kids, it’s their chance to perform. You can’t just sit back and whine and cry about it. You have to go on with your life. I honestly believe athletes will deal with this a lot better. We, as coaches, try to prepare them for tough situations.”
Russ emphasized that the UIL made the correct decision (If just one kid got sick,” Russ said. “It would have been really bad”), but both he and Walters admitted that this has been a cruel way to say goodbye to their senior players.
Walters isn’t sure he will see his seniors again before they begin their separate journeys. Russ observed that the moments after the final game of any season is always a precious time for seniors; he’s sad his current senior class won’t have that experience.
“Usually in a season, no matter if you win or lose your last game, at least you get some kind of closure with the senior players, giving them hugs and that kind of stuff,” Russ said. “With the way things have been, I haven’t seen those guys in weeks, so it’s just been a tough pill to swallow not getting that closure with those guys. … I feel really bad for those senior guys and really for our team in general, because I really do feel like we had as good of a chance as any team out there of winning it all this year. We may never have a team who is capable of doing that again. I don’t know.”
It’s another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic: High school athletes no longer have an opportunity to fulfill life dreams. Tivy’s baseball team was 14-3-2 before its season was canceled. Harper softball also had aspirations of going to the state tournament. Tivy senior Noah Rhodes hoped to qualify for the state track meet in Austin, and Andrew Stieler wanted to break Tivy’s pole-vaulting record (Park McNeil’s 16-01.00).
None of those things will happen now.
“It’s the worst feeling ever to know all that hard work and effort you put in the offseason was pretty much for nothing,” said Cole Miears, a senior baseball player at Tivy. “This was our last year to play and ball out pretty much. I don’t know, it’s just hard for the seniors who aren’t going on and playing at the next level. When we played our last game, we didn’t really know at the time it was going to be our last game. That kind of sucks too. We just didn’t get a season at all.”
Miears, though, also knows his Tivy career won’t be defined by the coronavirus. After some time has passed, he’s confident he will mainly remember all the good things about high school sports — the ninth-inning rallies, the big playoff wins, the bus rides and all the jokes he cracked with his teammates in the dugout during practices.
“Living in Kerrville has been a huge blessing,” Miears said. “Not many people get to do what we do here and be a part of what we are a part of. The bond the senior guys have is unbreakable. … I will definitely remember everything that happened between us.”
