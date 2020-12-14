The owner of a 15.93-acre tract tract at 199 Spur 100 has agreed to sell it to Kerr County for $350,000.
Members of the Kerr County Commissioners Court met Monday and voted unanimously on Monday to buy the property. They agreed to use it for storage space for the county’s road and bridge office, which is just south of the property. The property also is adequate for a new animal control facility, said Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz at the meeting. The commissioners court hasn’t yet voted on whether to construct a new animal control facility.
The Kerr County Capital Improvement Planning Committee had recommended trying to acquire the land. Committee member Brenda Hughes was on-hand at Monday’s commissioners court meeting to support the purchase. She also agreed there’s room on the property for an animal shelter.
The Kerr County Central Appraisal District lists 1-acre and 14.51-acre parcels as being associated with 199 Spur 100, which is the GolfLand Practice Facility that appears to be owned by Brian and Marla McCarty. The district assessed the value of land and improvements there as totaling $95,701. A 15.93-acre parcel at that address is listed for sale on realtor.com and other websites at $455,000.
A staff member at the appraisal district said it’s common for properties to sell for much higher prices than the market values assessed by the district.
The $350,000 for the 15.93 acres would come from tax anticipation notes, said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly during Monday’s meeting. He said the interest rate on the notes is currently 1.25 percent.
“If inflation’s at 1.8 (percent), they’re actually paying us to borrow their money at this point,” Kelly said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to do this.”
The property is in the floodplain and has been on the market for the last 10 years because no one can figure out how to develop it in a cost-effective manner, Letz indicated.
“As far as the buildability, as long as we build the structure, the improvements, up out of the flood plain, we can develop that,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the capital improvements planning committee has “walked pretty much the entire property” and officials have “a general feel for where things will go.”
Officials at the meeting also agreed that the county maintenance department also may be able to use some of the land in the future.
The county has been trying to work out a deal to purchase the land for the last year and a half, Kelly said.
“It has eluded us and we’re very grateful that we’re cooperating with the seller in being able to make this available for the county,” Kelly said. “This is a win-win.”
