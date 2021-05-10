Severe thunderstorms are possible across the Hill Country Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
Remain weather alert across the region. A cold front will slowly drop across the area and combine with a few disturbances moving across Texas.
The atmosphere should become more unstable with showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening hours.
Severe thunderstorms are possible across the area Monday afternoon and evening thanks to a cold front in our area. Storms could produce very large hail and severe wind gusts. A low tornado risk also exists.
Storms could produce hail up to 3" in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph or higher. Remain weather alert Monday afternoon and Monday night.
Storm chances continue through Tuesday and Tuesday night.
