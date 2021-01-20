Our Lady of the Hills had high aspirations in starting district play this season, but the first district game ended in a loss. OLH fell to a talented San Antonio Castle Hills program 54-31 on the road.
Dalton Herndon hit a 3-pointer in the opening period for the Hawks.
Balanced scoring from Michael Barraza, Daniel Schultz and Chandler Harris fueled 13 points for OLH, but they trailed 16-13 after one period.
OLH’s offense was held to 7 points in the second and third periods and finished the fourth quarter with 4 points.
The 38-18 run by Castle Hills put the Hawks away.
