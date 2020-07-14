The National Weather Service is telling people to be careful today due to the extreme heat expected.
It's expected to be more than 100 degrees today.
"Heat decreases slightly tomorrow into the weekend, but elevated heat index values over 100 expected to continue through the end of the week," states the NWS advisory issued today.
The NWS advised people to "drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors, limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening and know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.