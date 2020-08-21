The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that an eighth Kerr County resident has died from the coronavirus, but offered no details.
Neither Peterson Health or Kerr County officials confirmed the death, but over the last few weeks the state has generally been faster to report deaths than local officials. Data from the state shows that this person died on Aug. 13. The seventh death is now reported to have happened on Aug. 12.
County officials said in an email that out-of-county deaths are often reported to the state before local officials. It appears that all of Kerr County deaths have happened outside of the area — most likely in San Antonio.
Peterson Health reported a total of three new cases on Friday, along with a total of three cases on Thursday. After two days of having no COVID-19 patients in the hospital, Peterson admitted two new patients on Thursday.
Overall, the situation continued to improve across the state, but the death toll has not slowed. On Friday, the state reported 258 people died from the virus, driving the state’s total past 11,000 fatalities. Those deaths are not from a 24-hour period but are from at least two weeks ago. The state reports the deaths in batches and then assigns them to the date of death and the county of where the resident lived.
From July 2 through Aug. 8, more than 100 people a day died from COVID-19 and 60% of all virus-related deaths were reported in that period.
Gov. Greg Abbott also announced federal approval of some out-of-work Texans to receive an additional $300 a week through President Donald Trump’s offer of stripped-down unemployment benefits. People out of work had been receiving an extra federally funded $600 a week, but the boost expired at the end of July.
Abbott previously was noncommittal about whether Texas would accept the money while expressing optimism that Trump and Congress would reach a deal on a broader new coronavirus relief plan. An Associated Press survey shows at least 25 states have said they intend to pursue the money while two states, Mississippi and South Dakota, have said they won’t.
State health officials reported that roughly 5,500 coronavirus patients were hospitalized Friday, which is nearly half as many as July's peak.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story)
