It was a huge day for Emma Wardlaw on the pitching mound.
Wardlaw pitched a complete game and a shut out to lead the Comfort Deer to a 18-0 win over Lago Vista Friday.
The Comfort Deer put up nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to seal the victory.
Aidan Vetter hit a double was responsible for two RBIs, while scoring three runs of her own.
Ashlynn Rodriguez had a perfect hitting day, going 2-for-2 at the plate, with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Vetter, Kenni Jay and Hayden Jay had two RBIs for the Deer.
Dezirae Hansen, Morgan Hansen and Wardlaw also had an RBI for complete team effort in the Comfort win.
Dezirae Hansen led the Deer in stolen bases with a total of three.
Hayden Jay had two stolen bases and Brinn Crawford and Morgan Hansen added one stolen base apiece.
Tilly Avalos scored a run to round out scoring for the Deer.
Comfort improves to 5-8 on the year with the win.
UP NEXT
Comfort hosts Blanco on Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m.
