High pressure will not budge across the Hill Country this week. A weak cold front could bring a slight chance of rain across the area by Thursday and Friday. This remains in question, but we could see isolated storms late this week.
Widespread rainfall is not in the forecast at this time.
Meanwhile, temperatures remain hotter than average, but generally below 100 degrees.
With above-average temperatures in the forecast, you may want to limit time outdoors during the day. Drink plenty of water if outdoors and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Take frequent breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned environments.
The combination of breezy winds, low humidity values and hot temperatures will also create elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers the next few days.
VERY HOT AND DRY TUESDAY
Brief low clouds during the morning hours will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.
High temperatures top out in the upper 90s. Heat index values around 100 degrees are expected during the peak heating hours of the day.
Rain chances are at an almost absolute minimum. The atmosphere supports a 1% chance of a pop-up thunderstorm late in the day. This favors areas toward Houston.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
PATCHY LOW CLOUDS OVERNIGHT
After midnight, stratus clouds may spread across the area. There is a 50-50 chance we will see some low clouds early in the morning Tuesday.
Even if this occurs, it should become mostly sunny by mid-morning.
Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
SLIGHTLY MORE HUMID WEDNESDAY
Brief low clouds start the day off Wednesday. Skies become mostly sunny during the mid-morning hours.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s once again. A slight increase in humidity could hold temperatures down a degree or two, but it remains hot.
Puffy cumulus clouds develop in the afternoon hours.
Rain chances remain very low, but increase to 10%.
South-southeast winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
WEAK COLD FRONT THURSDAY?
There is a weak cold front that moves across North Texas on Thursday and Friday. This could bring a few showers and storms across the area late in the week.
Rain chances remain low at 10 to 15 percent on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances favor areas north of Kerrville and also areas towards the coast where moisture levels will be higher.
