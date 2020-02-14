There’s a chance that Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn will face a challenge for re-election but they will need to act quickly.
As of Friday afternoon, Blackburn had no formal challenger against him for election. While there’s still a chance that a write-in candidate could emerge by Feb. 18, it’s likely this will be the first time that Kerrville’s mayoral race will go uncontested in a decade.
David Wampler was the last mayor to run unopposed and that was in 2010.
Blackburn said he’s not resting on the laurels of being unopposed for election.
“It would be less pressure, but with my campaign we’ve already decided we’re going to run as if we have someone in the race,” Blackburn said via a telephone interview on Friday. “We are still going to do meet and greets and visits in homes.”
Blackburn defeated incumbent Bonnie White in 2018 with 63% of the vote — one of the largest margins of victory in recent city history. Blackburn garnered 2,516 votes in a race with strong turnout. In fact, White’s vote total of 1,553 would have won her the job in most years.
