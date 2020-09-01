FREDERICKSBURG — Tony Vela Jr. stood for a moment by himself and put his hands over his head. He was exhausted. He was hoarse.
But the Ingram Tom Moore High School volleyball coach was taking a well-deserved moment to just ponder what his team had accomplished Tuesday night — a four-set road win at Fredericksburg. The Warriors are now 13-0.
What set it apart was a remarkable sequence in the fourth set that may have demonstrated just how good the Warriors could be in 2020.
Trailing 22-19 in the fourth set, Vela Jr. called back-to-back timeouts.
"We just had to catch our breath," Vela Jr. said.
He also articulated a very clear message.
"He said finish," said Jazmyn Vela, who played a key role from the service line, of her coach's comments before the team returned to the court for the final six points.
The Warriors did exactly that — finish. Ingram tied the set at 22-22 thanks to three consecutive block kills, including two by senior Karlie Bonam. Senior outside hitter Anna Crittenden had three kills in those final six points to secure the victory.
"We need matches like these," Vela Jr. said. "We've been fortunate enough to lost just three sets all season, and I can tell we got a little winded because we only have eight players."
One of those set losses was a lethargic effort in the first set against a fired-up Fredericksburg team, which was playing in front as a large of a crowd as coronavirus mitigation efforts would allow. The Billies dominated in the first set with a 25-17 victory.
Part of the challenge for Ingram was some ragged serving and passing struggles, but those were fixed in a hurry.
Jazmyn Vela, who normally jump serves, moved back to a standing service in the final three sets and was deadly from the service line.
"I decided to stand and serve so I wouldn't make as many errors," Vela said. "I wanted to have more control over the ball in the air."
While Vela was serving big, sophomore libero Macie Neutze helped shore up the Warriors' defense. In the tight third set, Neutze repeatedly made big digs that led to passes of senior setter Makenna Gelsone.
"We never stop working and we never have a negative attitude," Neutze said.
After winning the second and third sets, Ingram took a quick lead 5-1 lead but the Billies battled back to force a back-and-forth set. Fredericksburg took the lead with a 4-0 run that was partially fueled by some of Ingram's passing breakdowns.
Trailing 22-19, Vela made the call for twin timeouts and that worked because Crittenden got an immediate sideout on a kill, which was assisted by Gelsone.
That put Harley Ince at the service line and she delivered with six consecutive playable serves to help seal the win for the Warriors.
