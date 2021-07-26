The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at the local hospital has increased from last week.
Nineteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kerrville on Monday, and there were at least 24 new infections reported in the county from July 23 to July 25, according to Pamela Burton, infection prevention supervisor for Peterson Health.
Ninety-three Kerr County residents have died from the virus, 4,567 have recovered from it, and there are 83 active COVID-19 infections in Kerr County as of the most recent information available Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department reported 63 active infections in Kerr County on July 21.
The recent spike in local COVID-19 cases led Kerr County to issue a press release expressing concern.
“Our hospitalization numbers are on the rise here, just as they are also increasing in the 28 counties that make up the Alamo Area Council of Government,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas in the release. “That is concerning and something for us to watch.”
Although people have a low chance of serious complications or death from COVID-19, officials have said the highly infectious nature of the virus, coupled with the area’s high proportion of people at higher risk, results in a higher number of hospitalizations, which stresses the medical system and can have ripple effects on other services.
In a letter to the state health department in March, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson wrote that 14,780 residents, or 27% of the local population, is 65 years of age or older.
“This is roughly 2X the Texas average,” Edmondson wrote. “Our population is more vulnerable than most. We are your most efficient place to expedite the vaccine in the Hill Country.”
Since that time, vaccine supplies have afforded anyone who wants a vaccine the chance to get one.
“Unlike in the early days, there is plenty of availability of the vaccine now,” said Thomas in the press release. “You can be inoculated at local pharmacies, or you can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Peterson Regional Medical Center.”
There were four COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kerr County when the county sent out its last press release on the topic on June 28.
Last week, when there were 16 people hospitalized at PRMC with COVID-19, Edmondson said the situation was troubling, “especially knowing that San Antonio has experienced 170% plus since July 1st in their admissions.”
“This trend of rising numbers needs to be stopped, and we’re the ones who can stop it,” Thomas said in the release. “That means that, as a community, we need to do a better job of practicing the safety precautions we seem to have become lax at, such as washing hands frequently, maintaining distance from others, wearing masks around others. We also need to make sure we follow through on getting vaccinated. ... If you still have not gotten your shot to protect you against the worst of this virus, then I would encourage you to seek one out as soon as possible.” As of Thursday, 38,466 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the county and 18,822
Kerr County residents were considered fully vaccinated — meaning they received both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one shot of the Janssen vaccine, according to the release.
