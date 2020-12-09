Avery Morris scored three goals Tuesday evening as Our Lady of the Hills defeated New Braunfels Christian 7-1.
This was OLH’s first district game of the season and they built a 6-0 lead in the first half.
Gracie Morris and Bri Alcorta scored two additional goals to lead the team in scoring.
Gracie Morris also had two assists and three shots on goal for the night.
Catherine Westfall didn’t score any points, but she led the team in saves with a total of six.
Avery Morris had four shots on goal and had one assist on the night in addition to her three goals.
Kaiden Salaz had one assist and sophomore Ellie Cummings had two shots on goal and two saves for the Lady Hawks.
OLH Coach Jorge Salinas was pleased with the victory.
“It was nice to come out and get a win,” Salinas said. “Our first game was rough, but we changed formations and played at a different tempo. I’m very proud.”
