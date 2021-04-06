The Tivy Lady Antlers dropped a heartbreaking 3-1 softball game against Seguin Tuesday night at the Tivy Softball Field.
Offense was hard to come by for both teams.
The first three innings of the ball game were scoreless for Seguin and Tivy.
Seguin scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning.
Allison Kubena was walked and got on first base to start things off.
Allie Mize singled to the pitcher, advancing Kubena to second base.
Kubena stole third base, positioning Mize and Kubena at first and third, respectively.
Mia Cevallos hit a sacrifice fly, which was caught by Liana Lopez, scoring Kubena from third base, making it 1-0, Seguin.
Vanessa Sanchez stepped up to the plate next, hitting a line drive single to center field, scoring Mize, for the second run of the inning, making it 2-0, Lady Matadors.
The fifth inning was scoreless for both squads.
Seguin struck again in the top of the sixth inning.
Ashlie Aguilar hit an RBI single to score Cevallos from third base, giving Seguin a 3-0 lead.
Tivy responded in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Amelia Balser was walked to first base, leading things off for the Lady Antlers.
Jordyn Joy followed this up with a single to second base, which resulted in Balser being thrown out at second.
Mia Estrada checked in for Joy at the pinch runner position, scoring Tivy's only run after Ragen Shafer drilled a shot to deep center field for a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
The Lady Antlers were unable to score again, dropping the district match against Seguin, 3-1.
Coach Megan Aragones thought her squad played much better than the previous game and made improvements, despite the loss.
"Defensively, we played a heck of a game," Aragones said. "I'm proud of the effort they gave tonight."
She was particularly impressed with their fight.
"The TFND showed up tonight," Aragones stated. "I was impressed with their fight."
Tivy has a bye week this week in softball, facing Kyle Johnson next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|SGN
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|1
|TIVY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
*************************************
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Gabby Watts
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Amelia Balser
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jordyn Joy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Delgado
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ragen Shafer
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Shayla Roth
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Liana Lopez
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hailey Hernandez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ary Hernandez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mia Estrada
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|22
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.