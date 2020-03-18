Greeter Toni Wilson said that every visitor coming in through Peterson Regional Medical Center’s doors has been understanding when she asks them a few questions.
“All the visitors coming in are very cooperative, they understand why we’re doing this,” Wilson said. “Everybody has been very honest, and there haven’t been any concerns thus far.”
Since Tuesday, PRMC has been screening everyone who enters the building by asking them to report three things: if they have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath; if they’ve traveled internationally or to California, Washington or New York within the past two weeks; and if they’ve been around someone who was diagnosed with having the new coronavirus.
“If they answer yes to any of the questions, we’ll ask them to place a mask and please go home, and we won’t allow them up to visit any patients,” said Infection Control Practitioner Pam Burton. “It’s just a protective measure — we’ll explain that to them — for the protection of our patients and our staff.”
The hospital also now limits visitation to two visitors per patient per day. Children younger than 16 are not allowed in the building.
“You know people love to come visit their loved ones and friends, but if they absolutely don’t have to, it’s probably best not to for their sake and for the patients’ sake and certainly for the staff’s sake,” said Lisa Winters, director of marketing and community relations.
“Better safe than sorry,” added Joe Stroud, Medina, who was screened Tuesday.
Wonder if Peterson has the ability to test for corona virus. If not, wonder how many people they have sent home for self quarantine.
