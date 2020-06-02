Denise Parks and Ruth King tried their best to surprise their friend on Monday afternoon.
Susan Sander, though, was still suspicious.
She wondered why her friends kept checking their phones. Then a few minutes later, she heard incessant honking of car horns from her backyard.
Still, Sander was surprised when she left her backyard and saw Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn standing in her driveway holding a city proclamation in his right hand.
Since 1983, Sander has been an advocate for environmentalism in Kerrville. She established the Riverside Nature Centure in 1989, and she has inspired many others to pursue a career in wildlife preservation.
A lot of people acknowledged they will miss Sander when she moves to Wisconsin next week to be closer to family. Parks and King wanted to give her a proper farewell, so they organized a drive-by parade. Becky Etzler, the executive director of the Riverside Nature Center, sent around 3,000 invitations; Blackburn agreed to marshal the parade.
Sander likes to visit the river in the afternoons, so Parks and King made sure their friend was at her house when the parade arrived. They hoped she still had no idea about the treat she was about to receive.
“We were afraid word would get out,” Etzler said. “Susan knows everybody, so it was hard. But I hope we pulled it off.”
Parks and King came perilously close to spoiling the surprise when they kept looking at their phones, but they ultimately succeeded in delighting Sander. After Blackburn gave her the city proclamation, Sander watched 15 cars decked in streamers pass by her house; their passengers thanked her for everything she’s done for Kerrville in the past 36 years. When the parade had finished, Sander’s eyes had welled with tears.
“Her knowledge and her passion has been amazing over the years,” Blackburn said. “The Riverside Nature Center is an excellent, excellent way for people to learn more about nature and for children to be educated there. It’s just a great resource for us.”
When she moved to Kerrville in 1983, she wanted to put her degree in environmental land use planning to good use. Even before she founded the Riverside Nature Center, she traveled to schools to educate children about environmentalism.
Over time, she established the infrastructure to inform Kerrville’s residents about the importance of nature. In 1989, it was just her and some volunteers who ran the Riverside Nature Center. Now, the center has a visitor center, a nature lab pavilion and five acres that houses an arboretum.
It’s all thanks to Susan,” Etzler said. “She’s an inspiration to so many.”
Etzler emphasized that Sander will remain an inspiration in Kerrville, even when she is more than a 1,000 miles away. She may be leaving next week, but her legacy will last for years.
“We have so many young students who grew up with Susan,” Etzler said. “She was teaching them and guiding them in the wonders of nature. There are a number of wildlife biologists and geologists who are now adults into their careers and it’s her direct influence. … She’s invaluable, absolutely invaluable.”
