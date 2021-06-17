A 53-year-old San Antonio man was accused of sexually assaulting a child he’d been communicating with online, according to authorities.
Eric Gaulke was arrested Wednesday, June 16, in San Antonio by investigators with the Kerrville Police Department and the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit, with the assistance of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Thursday statement from KPD.
“Investigators with the Kerrville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation on June 8, when a Kerrville resident observed suspicious text messages on the cell phone of a 14-year-old female relative, who was visiting Kerrville for the summer,” the release reads. “The text messages were of a sexual nature, and when the child victim was confronted, she confirmed she had been in contact with an adult male she met online. Kerrville police were notified and an investigation was initiated. Multiple electronic messages between the child victim and the adult male were recovered.”
Gaulke faces six counts of sexual assault of a child and is in the Bexar County Detention Center, the release reads. Each count carries a $175,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.