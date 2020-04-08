We all know that our local businesses are facing extraordinary times in keeping their employees working, and serving their customers. Here's a guide to what some of our local businesses are offering.
How to support your local businesses and services — a guide
We have started a new Facebook Group just for our live sales! Join us at Gold Cup Live with Natalee & Rachel so you don’t miss out on our live sales! ✨
Curbside service is still OPEN. Please call 830-331-8877 for an appointment or email living360@att.net. . . . . . #socialdistancing #curbside #open #service #trek #trekbikes #Boerne #Bergheim #Bulverde #FairOaksRanch #SpringBranch #Bergheim #CampVerde #Sisterdale #Kerrville #Fredericksburg #SATX #Texas #HillCountry #BikeShop #HistoricalDistrict #living360bikeshop #livelifefull
Call and order our yummy homemade soup ! To order call 830-896-0420! #cafeattheridge #hotsoup #homemade #order #curbside #pickup #delivery
Sometimes you just need a reminder...
Owners Dan & Sue standing in front of healthy and vibrant #merlot vines at our vineyard @turtlecreekolivegrove wishing everyone well. Take a moment to enjoy this beautiful day! #turtlecreekolivesandvines #turtlecreekolivegrove #vineyard #texas #hillcountry #hillcountrycheckin #txhcwine #kerrvilletx
Folks check in, to see how we’re doing: Coach Fifer, a great teacher, while helping crews distribute food from the Doyle Community Center. Even as we suffer, we’re still all the same, and still do what we do. We take care of each other, within our own unique means and within our own unique abilities. That’s the stuff of community. That’s where God lives. Where we keep doing what we do, as best we can, for each other.
We're in this together to #stopthespread. We are asking #KPUB customers to please utilize our remote service options during this time. Those that have no option other than a cash payment, please contact our customer service department for arrangements. 📞💰 Our brand new payment #kiosks will be up & running soon to accept cash, check & debit/credit card payments on-site. Thank you for your understanding! #COVID_19 #hillcountrystrong #kerrvillestrong #communitypowered
Who caught the super moon last night?! #rivertrailcottages #kerrvilletx #traveltexas #texashillcountry #vintagestays #vacationtrental #hillcountrygetaway #hillcountrytravel #weekendgetaway #letsgosomewhere
A beautiful blonde to brighten your day!!😎💚🧡 ⚡️ ⚡️ ⚡️ ⚡️ ⚡️ #pophairartstudio #pophairart #pophair #balayage #balayagehair #blondebalayage #behindthechair #behindthechairstylist #btconeshot2020_balayage #btcfirstfeature #btconeshot19_warmbalayage #hairbrained #hairbrained_official #hairbrainedofficial #prettyhair #randcompany #randcosalon #randcolove #allyouneedisgoodhair #thecultureofhairdressing #kerrvillechamberofcommerce #downtownkerrville #kerrvilledailytimes #cityofkerrville #
Join us for a 4/20 Virtual Wine Tasting with @jjriven @brockflygap and @rusticspurvineyards . Order the 3 wines package from @vintnershideaway by April 13th to enjoy while having a good laugh with this crew . . . #virtualwinetasting #mourvedre #tempranillo #tannat
The grand finale ✨ of Niki Woehler’s latest commission which is nearly en route to its new home. We love how the mineral pigments catch the light and glimmer. This piece is titled Taking a Moment . . #slategraygives #thebuckstartshere #contemporaryart #fineart #resinart #artoftheday #paintingoftheday #nikiwoehler #nikiwoehlerart #artistoftheday #artgram #paintinggram
One of our #HCCBA board members (@anniereast) & a former board member (Rosalie Reast) have been true angels in our community! 🙏🏻 These amazing ladies have been sewing masks for people in need of protection from #COVID_19. Our 2020 charity received them and so many countless others. It’s so wonderful to see people doing good! 💜 #kerrvillestrong #hillcountrystrong #sprinklekindness #kerrvillekindness
2016 Forest River Sunseeker Ford Chassis 2500TS •Pre-Owned, (like new!) •Ford V10 Engine •Sleeps 6 #sunseeker #fordchassis #ford #2500TS #fordV10 #forestriver #texashillcountry #hillcountry #homeiswhereyouparkit #RVlife
