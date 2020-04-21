Four Kerr County residents are among at least 19,458 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world. Two have recovered, two are active. Kerrville Peterson Regional Medical Center also treated a Bandera County man with COVID-19.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 198 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 495 people had died from the disease in Texas and 190,394 had been tested. At least 5,706 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 72,858 people have recovered from the disease, 787,901 have been infected and 42,364 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 4,026,572 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 117,962 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 2,478,634, deaths numbered 170,389, and 651,736 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 4,823
Dallas County - 2,428
Tarrant County - 1,242
Travis County - 1,108
Bexar County - 1,015
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 14
Bandera County - 4
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 15
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 4
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 109
Comal County - 43
Frio County - 1
Houston will have to furlough city employees, mayor says
Houston mayor Sylvester Turner declared Monday that the city’s 2021 budget “will be the worst budget that the city will deal with in its history” and that some municipal employees will have to be furloughed, according to the Houston Chronicle. Turner didn’t give details on the scale of furloughs or budget cuts, but he did say that cadet classes would be deferred.
Officials and experts have forecasted that city budgets in Texas will be heavily impacted by the decline in revenue coming from sales taxes. The historically low price of oil could multiply the negative effects in cities like Houston that depend on the energy industry.
“We could see a substantial downturn not only from the coronavirus and the lack of people retail shopping and going to restaurants, but also on the business-to-business side from the downturn in oil,” said Houston Controller Chris Brown, the Houston Chronicle reported. “So, it is a double whammy situation. They talk about the perfect storm, and this is what’s happening in Houston.”
Brown added that the budget’s outlook could be equal to or worse than during the Great Recession. That downturn prompted then-Mayor Annise Parker to lay off 764 city employees, the Chronicle reported.
Dozens of ICE detainees in Texas test positive for coronavirus
More than two dozen detainees in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Texas have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an agency website that tracks cases.
The number of cases spiked over the weekend due largely to an outbreak at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas. ICE reported Monday that 24 detainees there tested positive, up from three on Friday. Four detainees at the El Paso Processing Center were also infected.
The facilities in Livingston and Conroe have also reported one case each.
For weeks, faith-based and human rights groups have pleaded with President Donald Trump's administration to release detainees that could be more susceptible to serious illness or death should they become infected.
“A systemic lack of accountability puts migrants’ lives in danger and it places entire communities at risk. In this time of pandemic, we can no longer wait to put in place necessary reforms to overhaul a deep-seated culture of abuse in immigrant enforcement agencies,” Dylan Corbett, the executive director of the HOPE Border Institute, said in a statement.
Gov. Greg Abbott will deploy the Texas National Guard to operate coronavirus testing sites
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that 1,200 members of the Texas National Guard will be mobilized throughout the state to operate mobile coronavirus testing sites. The first two locations will be in Fredericksburg and Floresville, according to a press release.
"The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need," Abbott said in a statement.
In total, 25 teams will be deployed throughout the state, in locations based on the assessment of the Texas Department of State Health Services. The sites will each initially be able to test 150 people per day.
"COVID-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus," said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas.
In March, Abbott activated the Texas Military Department, and there are already over 2,500 guardsmen serving in COVID-19 related tasks, including testing. According to the governor’s office, these personnel have already conducted 9,000 tests.
Texas Workforce Commission pays out $276 million in benefits Monday
The Texas Workforce Commission paid out $276 million in unemployment benefits to 151,000 people Monday. That’s up from $183 million paid out to 137,000 Texans the week before. Since the week ending March 14, 1.4 million Texans have filed claims for unemployment benefits.
“That’s two years of claims in 36 days,” said Cisco Gamez, a spokesman for the commission.
Because of the massive influx of calls, the Texas Workforce Commission has added an eighth call center. Training at that call center begins today, and it should be running fully by the end of the week.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro calls on small-business loans to pass through nonprofits
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, calling on the department to designate billions of dollars to local nonprofits to lend in the next round of federal support to small businesses.
Known as Community Development Financial Institutions, these groups support small-business owners who did not have strong enough relationships with banks in order to land funding in the first pass of forgivable federal loans in the Paycheck Protection Program through which legislators intended to keep employees on company payrolls.
"It is essential that upcoming legislation automatically authorize certified CDFIs as lenders for PPP and include a set aside of at least $65 billion to be channeled through these CDFIs," Castro wrote. "These institutions play a leading role in serving farmers, as well as veteran, family, women, and minority-owned small businesses in rural, urban and suburban communities.
"Latino businesses commonly bank with smaller financial institutions versus larger banks who are prioritizing businesses that already bank with them."
Congress may return to Washington this week to pass a new round of federal aid.
U.S. and Mexico extend restrictions on nonessential travel
The United States and Mexico are extending travel restrictions on the southern border for at least 30 more days, the Trump administration announced Monday.
The extension means that most nonessential travel will be restricted from both countries in the continued effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The same restrictions are also in place on the northern border.
Essential travel includes crossing the border for medical or educational travel, emergency response, and “lawful cross-border trade,” according to Department of Homeland Security guidelines announced last month.
Allowing trade to continue is crucial to Texas as the state’s economy continues to slide because of the pandemic. Billions of dollars in two-way trade pass through both countries every week, with the bulk coming through the Laredo and El Paso customs districts.
Over the last month, Mexico has also increased its stay-at-home orders in that country and has closed large parts of the country.
State parks reopening are the first phase of Greg Abbott's plans to restart the Texas economy
Most of Texas' state parks are reopening Monday, almost two weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered them all closed to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
Texans may visit the parks but are required to follow strict social distancing rules. Visitors must wear face coverings, maintain a 6-foot distance from people in other parties and avoid gatherings of more than five. There are some exceptions, however. Franklin Mountains and Hueco Tanks state parks in El Paso remain closed. State and local officials remain concerned about the fast spread of the virus in El Paso.
Abbott ordered all state parks closed April 7 to fight the spread of the virus. The decision to reopen them is the first step in what Abbott has described as a phased plan to reopen the Texas economy. On Tuesday night, hospitals will be allowed to restart some elective surgeries, as long as those surgeries don't deplete the hospitals' supplies of personal protective equipment and allow the facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. And on Friday, nonessential retail stores will be allowed offer delivery or curbside pickup.
Abbott will announce other reopenings April 27.
Texas oil price plummets into the negatives as the coronavirus pandemic's economic woes continue battering the state
The price for a barrel of oil plunged negative Monday for the first time ever as the coronavirus pandemic has kept most of the world at home, forcing oil producers to pay buyers to take crude off their hands.
People are not commuting or traveling, leading to a devastating decline in global oil demand, and the price of oil has crashed at a rapid rate. One barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude cost in the $60 range to start the year. It has dropped more than 160% since.
Down from around $18 a barrel Friday, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude to be delivered in May ended Monday at negative $37.63 a barrel.
“That’s oil for future delivery in May, called a front-end contract,” Bernard Weinstein, associate director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University, told The Texas Tribune. “Basically, for producers, this means: I've got some oil, I'll sell it to you and, in fact, I’ll even pay you to take my oil.”
Federal appeals court says Texas can block pill-induced abortions during pandemic
Reversing course, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said access to pill-induced abortions can be restricted while the state fights the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision is the latest in a fast-moving court case that has ricocheted between the politically conservative appeals court and a federal district judge in Austin — and at times amounted to a near-total ban on abortions in Texas. In previous rulings, the New Orleans-based appeals court has allowed pill-induced abortions to proceed, as well as abortions for women nearing the legal limit to have one in Texas, which is 22 weeks after the last menstrual period.
Medication-induced abortions can be performed in Texas through the 10th week of pregnancy. It was not immediately clear how the court’s ruling will apply after Tuesday, when a strict bar on nonessential surgeries in Texas will be relaxed.
In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott barred all procedures not “immediately medically necessary,” and the state’s attorney general declared the restriction applied to abortions — sparking a weekslong court fight and prompting some women to seek abortions out of state.
resources.
16 migrants test positive for coronavirus on Mexican border
Sixteen migrants from several countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Mexico’s northern border state of Tamaulipas, the state government said Monday.
The state's announcement came the same day that the U.S. government said it will continue to quickly expel migrants it encounters along the border for at least another month in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Under the U.S. policy change spurred by the virus, the U.S. government has sent some 10,000 Mexicans and Central Americans back to Mexico, according to data from the U.S.Border Patrol.
The situation led Tamaulipas to ask the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to not accept anymore Central Americans delivered back across the border to Mexico from the United States. Tamaulipas undersecretary for legal and governmental affairs Gloria Elena Garza Jimenez said the agreement between the two countries had no legal foundation.
Fifteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba and Cameroon were staying at a migrant shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. They are in isolation.
The Nazareth migrants shelter in Nuevo Laredo said three of the infected migrants were minors. Of the 15, three were hospitalized but were released back to the shelter. More tests have been done at the shelter but no other cases have been confirmed.
The Tamaulipas state government said a migrant deported from Houston, Texas had entered the same shelter without knowing that he had coronavirus. Migrants now make up about 10% of the state's 193 coronavirus cases, causing frustration in Tamaulipas.
“The state government, foreseeing the situation of multiple contagions of COVID-19 among the migrant population, has asked the federal government through official channels to transfer out of Tamaulipas the migrants who are stranded on the border,” the state said in a statement.
Hundreds of migrants remain in Nuevo Laredo and in the Tamaulipas border city of Matamoros, an estimated 2,000 people live in a squalid tent camp, waiting for their court hearings a short distance away in Brownsville, Texas.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19. Guatemala claims that 44 migrants deported from the U.S. tested positive.
COVID-19 cases pass the century mark in Walker County
Local cases of COVID-19 eclipsed the century mark on Monday.
The number of people who tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus in Walker County rose by 17 on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 115 as the illness spread across the Lone Star State.
Included in the county’s total are 66 inmates confined within local TDCJ units and 49 cases involving the general public.
Since the county started recording cases last month, 14 local residents have recovered from the disease.
The six new public cases include five males and one female. Two people are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, two are in their 50s and one is in their 60s. Across the county, approximately 451 total tests have been administered at Huntsville Memorial Hospital and area clinics; 10.8% of those have come back positive.
Cases of COVID-19 announced by the state of Texas and Walker County are listed by a person’s permanent residence, which doesn’t necessarily mean that’s where they’re located when they get sick.
South Texas ER doctor self-isolates in his kids' treehouse
A South Texas emergency room physician has chosen a novel place to self-isolate as he's treating patients with the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Jason Barnes made a temporary home of his children’s treehouse in the backyard of the family's Corpus Christi home. He is among many health care workers who are leaving their homes or or taking other precautions to protect their families after being exposed to the virus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Barnes, a 39-year-old physician at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and Christus Spohn Hospital South in Corpus Christi, told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that he has spent nearly three weeks in the cabin treehouse and often shouts down to his kids if he needs something — or sometimes walks up to the back picture window door of their home to make his request.
“They’re within yelling distance,” Barnes said. “But I can call or go up to the glass. They know not to open the door and risk catching something.”
Of course, this self-isolation means his two sons, ages 6 and 9, lose their playhouse.
“They love that thing, but they understand, so they’re not missing the treehouse, per se,” Barnes said. “They tell me they miss me once a day.”
County to hire 5 part-timers to help out with COVID-19 response
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court agreed Monday, April 20, to hire five part-time employees to help with the new coronavirus pandemic.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley told members of the court that coronavirus testing has been taking place three times a week behind North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
“The testing part looks like it’s going to be a longer ongoing measurement tool that we use for the next several weeks, several months or more,” Brinkley said.
The temporary positions are not “necessarily a ramp-up,” explained Brinkley, but will help existing county employees get back to what they were hired to do.
He said the new hires would help with the non-medical work at the testing site at NTMC.
Texas State 7 on 7 Championships canceled
The Texas State 7 on 7 Championships have been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a report in the Dallas Morning News.
The event was slated to take place on June 25-27 at Veteran's Park in College Station.
Many of the state qualifying tournaments that supply teams for the championship extravaganza are typically played in May.
On Friday Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that all schools in Texas are to remain closed through the spring term.
Texas, Florida eager for NASCAR to rev engines again
The race is on among states willing to be the first to host NASCAR races without fans.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday that NASCAR was working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan to race there.
“I hope to announce the exciting details in the near future," Abbott said. “To prevent spread of #COVID19 it will be without fans. But they will put on a great show for TV."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had already spoken to Daytona Beach-based NASCAR executive Lesa France Kennedy, potentially putting both NASCAR-controlled Homestead-Miami Speedway and Daytona International Speedway in play at some point.
After Abbott's announcement, Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said his track was working on the rescheduling of its Cup Series event, one of eight races NASCAR has postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR has said it plans to run all of its remaining 32 races.
The Texas race, the first of two this year at the 1 1/2-mile Fort Worth track, was scheduled for March 29.
“Texas Motor Speedway will work aggressively with the sanctioning bodies and TV networks to give American society, as well as people around the world, a positive distraction during this crisis,” Gossage said. “A non-spectator event is not perfect because in our sport, the fans come first. But circumstances are such that this is a novel answer for the return of the sport for now. We are now working on a hard date.”
