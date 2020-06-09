The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook advisory for today. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. and includes the San Antonio and Austin metro areas.
The highest temperatures are mostly two counties south, and in areas east of Interstate 35, but it'll be in the high 90s in Kerr County, according to the NWS.
“Remember to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks out of the sun, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles," states the NWS advisory.
Tonight is expected to be clear with a law around 60 degrees. It won't be as hot tomorrow, according to NWS, but people should expect temperatures in the low 90s, rising to the mid-90s by Monday.
Other areas that have it worse today include Val Verde County, where the NWS issued a red flag warning due to high risk of fires.
"Elevated to near critical fire weather also exists for the Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande Plains," states the NWS advisory.
