The county commissioners court decided unanimously to refrain from requiring businesses to mandate face masks for employees and customers.
The court voted Monday morning to keep face mask wearing voluntary after receiving about two dozen comments from members of the public, in person and by telephone. Many additional, written comments also were submitted, officials said.
Those who supported the proposal included a consortium of downtown Kerrville businesses, a former county judge, and at least one senior citizen who said she felt unsafe traveling from her home unless people were required to wear masks.
Those who opposed the proposal included Kerr County Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer, several business owners, and a mother who said eight of her 10 children have asthma and can't wear masks.
