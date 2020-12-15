LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A.J. Lawson had 21 points as McNeese State easily defeated Arlington Baptist 114-50 on Tuesday night.
Braelon Bush had 19 points for McNeese State (4-2). Chris Orlina added 14 points and seven rebounds. Collin Warren had 12 points. Keyshawn Feazell had a career-high 19 rebounds plus 12 points.
Trey Ballard had 13 points for the Patriots. Da'vione Stafford and Tra Mallard added 10 points.
