A Kerrville man was in the county jail recently on suspicion of touching a child inappropriately.
A Kerrville Police Department officer arrested Jose Roberto Robles on June 27, records show. Robles had a warrant for his arrest following an indictment that accused him of committing the offense of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He’s accused of touching a child in a sexual manner on or about Feb. 19, 2020.
Robles, born in 1985, was released the same day on a $30,000 bond.
